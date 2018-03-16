Laurel man receives life sentences for deadly drug-deal shooting

A 21-year-old Laurel man received two consecutive life sentences plus 51 years in prison for a December 2016 armed robbery and double shooting that resulted in the death of a 20-year-old Columbia man, the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Davon Philip Jones, of the 9200 block of Bridle Path Lane, was found guilty of all charges last November following a five-day trial and was sentenced in Howard County Circuit Court on Thursday afternoon.

Jones’ attorney Roland Brown was not immediately available to comment.

On Dec. 18, 2016, police arrived at the 9400 block of Woodsong Court to investigate a report of gunshots. Officers found Kaiyon Stanfield, 20, sitting in the front passenger seat of a car with multiple gunshot wounds. Nearby, they found his cousin, Khalil Stanfield, 21, also suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where Khalil Stanfield was treated and Kaiyon Stanfield was pronounced dead.

At Thursday’s sentencing, prosecutors acknowledged trial testimony that the Stanfields drove to the Laurel parking lot to sell a quarter-pound of marijuana to their assailants. Jones was convicted of fatally shooting Kaiyon Stanfield in the back of the head, and of shooting Khalil Stanfield twice in the back after he bolted from the car.

“My life was changed. I’m not the same person I was,” Kaiyon’s mother told the defendant in court, according to the county prosecutor’s office. “What you did to my son has broken my heart and my son’s and my husband’s (hearts).”

The last conversation she had with her son, she said, “haunts me. It haunts me, and I still don’t know why.”

Jones apologized prior to his sentencing but said he had been framed.

Citing “significant concerns” that Jones could ever be rehabilitated, Judge Richard S. Bernhardt sentenced him to to life without parole for the murder of Kaiyon Stanfield, with a consecutive life sentence for the attempted murder of Khalil Stanfield. Jones also received consecutive sentences of 20 years for conspiracy to commit armed robbery, 20 years for armed robbery, 10 years for use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and one year for possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 21.

Jones’ co-defendant, Derrick Charles Johnson, 20, of the 3900 block of Warner Avenue, Hyattsville, was convicted in the shooting of Kaiyon Stanfield and a firearms violation following a separate trial last month. He is scheduled to be sentenced April 26.