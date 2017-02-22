Howard police charge 8 men in prostitution operation

Eight men were arrested Monday following an undercover prostitution operation by Howard County police in Laurel.

Detectives made the arrests after placing fake ads on a website police said is often used for prostitution. Once men called the phone number in the ad, they were connected to undercover female officers, who provided a place to meet in the 9800 block of Washington Boulevard.

Police said the men arrived and offered money to the undercover officers for sex, and were then arrested. Emerson Arnez, 33, of Gaithersburg; Marcus Stephen Davis, 37, of Fort Washington; Charnell Lineal Johnson, 38, of Westminster; Houde Li, 26, of Halethorpe; Bobby Mathew, 31, of Philadelphia, Pa.; Cleavon Lopez Slater, 43, of Sykesville; Donique Olando Thompson, 31, of Severn; and Scott Edward Waters, 41, of Manchester, were all charged with solicitation of prostitution and disorderly conduct.

A police spokeswoman said Howard police also post ads on websites to remind people of the dangers and penalties involved in solicitation of prostitution and offering help for victims.

To reach the tip line, contact 410-290-3784 or hcpdcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.