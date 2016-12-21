Laurel man receives 11-year sentence for drug trafficking

A 28-year-old Laurel man was sentenced to 11 years in prison Wednesday for his involvement in drug trafficking in Howard County.

Ayodele Amon Olukotun was sentenced in U.S. District Court before Judge Ellen Hollander for possession of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime as well as possession of phencyclidine, known as PCP, with intent to distribute.

According to Olukotun's guilty plea, provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office, Olukotun sold large amounts of PCP around Whiskey Bottom Road in Laurel between June and November 2015. While he also admitted to distributing heroin, undercover Howard police officers reported that they purchased drugs from Olukotun at least nine times, totaling $7,965 for 306 grams of PCP and five grams of heroin.

According to information from the U.S. Attorney's Office, during a deal on Nov. 4, 2015, police saw Olukotun put two backpacks in the trunk of his vehicle, where police knew he commonly hid the drugs. Canines were then used to search the vehicle for drugs, finding 5,177.2 grams of PCP and a loaded .38 caliber revolver.

Olukotun stated in his guilty plea that the gun was used to protect and advance his business, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. In addition to his 11-year sentence, Olukotun was also placed on five years supervised release.