LocaLynx app brings 'shop local' mindset to Howard business

Savage business owner Rob Diffenderfer says he never had much luck advertising his shop, GMS Photo & Video, through online marketing to increase his customer base. The new nationwide app, LocaLynx, was the exception, he said, after he registered the business on the marketing tool, which locally promotes small businesses within a 30-mile radius.

LocaLynx was launched by its three founders from Mansfield, Ohio, in October 2015, offering communities coupons and deals for nearby businesses, while promoting local goods and services. The app has since launched in communities across 15 states and Canada, including Maryland, Michigan, Florida, Texas, Colorado and Wyoming.

North Laurel resident Amanda Fields, the LocaLynx Maryland territory manager, said the free app was introduced to Prince George's County during the city of Laurel's Main Street Festival last May, when the app had 500 downloads in 24 hours.

The app later garnered attention in Howard County, where businesses such as RED Wine, Beer and Spirits in Clarksville, Lucero's Pizza and Subs in North Laurel and Carrabba's Italian Grill in Ellicott City, signed up.

David and Amanda Fields, territory managers for LocaLynx in Maryland, pose for a photo with GMS Photo & Video business owner Rob Diffenderfer near his studio located at Savage Mill in Savage on Friday, February 24, 2017.

In her experience with retail apps, Susan Reda, editor of STORES Magazine, said consumers tend to think differently about mobile retail apps compared to other apps they download on their phones. The retailer's app must be significant to the consumer, she said, otherwise, it'll be deleted from their device.

"If I'm going to give a retailer real estate on my small screen, they're going to be of top value to me," Reda said. "It may not be a department store app because while I might love Macy's, I probably go to Macy's four times a year. ... But someone like CVS Pharmacy, who has built into their mobile app the ability for me to reorder prescriptions, they have value to me because now I don't need to make a phone call."

Popular shopping apps, which feature low prices and worthy discounts, include LivingSocial, Groupon, Amazon and eBay, as well as corporation apps such as Walmart, Target and Best Buy.

Retailers have "crossed the threshold of a physical store," but are learning to develop a mobile strategy that benefits their customer base without becoming a nuisance, Reda said. Reda points to eBags, an online travel retailer, as one of the more successful mobile apps because they've narrowed down their audience: travelers.

"Consumers love their mobile. It's never more than six inches from their hand," she said. "A few years back, part of mobile marketing would be letting somebody receive a notification on their mobile device that they were in some sort of close proximity to a store. For awhile, that did have value, but as we now have turned our mobile phones into an appendage, it becomes an intrusion and the last thing we want is to be the person who bugs the consumer."

According to Andrew Gazdecki, founder and CEO of mobile app publishing platform Bizness Apps, apps command 86 percent of the average time consumers spend on their mobile devices, while time spent on mobile websites is decreasing to an average of 22 minutes per day.

"Online shopping has reshaped people's buying habits," Gazdecki said. "For instance, in 2015, physical stores had people swarming to snatch up the best Black Friday deals. Last year, however, the tides changed as people turned to online shopping."

In a 2015 study by Statista, he said, global mobile apps made $69.7 billion and it was projected that mobile apps would make $188.9 billion through app stores and in-app advertising by 2020.

"This 'mobile revolution' is transforming everyday lives and the brands we touch," Gazdecki said.

Jenna Hickinbotham, LocaLynx's national sales manager, said communities using their app are adapting to the nationwide "shop local" trend. As locals pay more attention to small businesses, she said, they learn how shopping can be done in an tight-knit community.

Maryland is one of the most successful locations for LocaLynx, Hickinbotham said, because Fields creates friendships with business owners.

"We see the app being very valuable not only in Maryland, but also everywhere else," Hickinbotham said. "Our biggest goal is to make this a nationwide app, so that you can use this as you're traveling to different communities and finding what's local instead of going to those big chain stores."

Michelle Coleman, manager at RED Wine, Beer and Spirits, said the business has yet to see new customers because of the app. For the two-year-old Clarksville business, Coleman said, most customers find out about the store after passing by.

The business recently started working with its own marketing director to promote its goods on Facebook.

RED is also registered on the Untappd app, which locates nearby bars, breweries and beers. However, Coleman said, marketing apps, such as LocaLynx, require a consumer base before it becomes worthwhile for a business to get involved.

David and Amanda Fields, territory managers for LocaLynx in Maryland, talk with GMS Photo & Video business owner Rob Diffenderfer at his studio located at Savage Mill in Savage on Friday, February 24, 2017.

"I think that your biggest challenge is getting people on board to actually use [these apps] and having enough people use them so that it becomes valuable for everyone," Coleman said. "If people are not using them, then there's no sense of us being on it. Whether or not [LocaLynx] works is kind of a toss up."

Local business

Fields and her husband, David, were friends with one of the founders, Kevin Haring, who is currently the company's chief operations officer. Shortly after their first meeting, Fields said she fell in love with the idea.

"I'm a huge bargain hunter," said Fields, a mother of four and native of Mansfield. "I always want to support local small businesses because that's what I grew up with and I know how important it is to do that. I'm literally walking door-to-door and talking to businesses owners."

Businesses have three options to create and design their own page within the app, featuring their deals, hours and information and driving directions. The basic option, which is free, gives businesses a one-touch phone call ability and address feature, one location/area served, one category listing and a direct link to their website.

For $59 a month, Fields said businesses receive priority updating and a company coupon or product spotlight in addition to the free features. A third option, costing $99 a month, upgrades features to three locations/areas served, two category listings, three company coupons or product spotlights and a deal banner.

"It's affordable and they get to drive it how they want," Fields said. "They decide what deals they want to offer [and] we're able to track it with analytics. The deals are redeemed right on your phone. You don't have to print something out or remember where you found it."