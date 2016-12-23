Victim dies from double-shooting in Laurel

A double shooting in Laurel on Dec. 18 has turned fatal as one of the victims has succumbed to his injuries.

Kaiyon Stanfield, 20, a 2015 Oakland Mills graduate, was pronounced dead at Shock Trauma in Baltimore, according to a statement from Howard County Police released Friday.

Stanfield and his cousin, Khalil Stanfield, 21, were found around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 18 after officers were called to the 9400 block of Woodsong Court in Columbia.

According to police, they found Kaiyon Stanfield with multiple gunshot wounds inside a car. Police also found Khalil Stanfield, of Silver Spring, with gunshot wounds nearby in the 9300 block of Daly Court.

Khalil Stanfield remains in serious but stable condition at Shock Trauma.

Kaiyon Stanfield was a member of the Oakland Mills boys basketball state championship team in 2015.

Police said drugs were found at the scene of the shooting and suspect the crime to be drug related.

Police have arrested Davon Phillip Jones, 20, of Bridle Path Lane in Laurel, for connection to the shooting. He is currently charged with attempted murder, assault and handgun violations. However, police said they are planning to amend the attempted murder charge to murder. Jones is being held at the county jail without bail, police said.

Detectives are continuing to search for a second suspect, and have offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the suspect's arrest.

Anyone with information should contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.