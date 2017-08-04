Two teens charged with North Laurel carjacking

Howard County police arrested two male teenagers Wednesday in North Laurel after they allegedly stole an acquaintance's car and then hit two parked vehicles.

The Laurel residents, ages 15 and 16, were charged with carjacking, robbery, assault and theft. Howard County police spokesman Seth Hoffman said the 15-year-old was court-ordered to a juvenile facility, while the 16-year-old was charged as an adult and is being held at the Howard County Detention Center.

The department would not release the 16-year-old's name.

"There are certain serious crimes for which juveniles can be charged as adults," Hoffman said. "Police file charges and then there is a hearing to determine if they will be tried as adults or sent back down to juvenile court."

At around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, the teens forced an acquaintance to give them his car keys in the 9400 block of Whiskey Bottom Road, in North Laurel, according to police.

After attempting to steal the vehicle, the teens drove off with the acquaintance in the back seat and, shortly after, crashed into two parked vehicles and ran away, police said.

No injuries were reported.