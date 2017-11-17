Silver Spring man arrested for human trafficking in North Laurel

Howard County police arrested a Silver Spring man in North Laurel for allegedly trafficking two women from out-of-state and using them for prostitution.

Keven Oswald Joseph, 36, was charged with human trafficking and prostitution, police said Friday, and is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center.

A tip informed detectives of an ad on a website that police said is often used for prostitution. The ad offered a woman’s sexual services at a hotel in the 9700 block of Washington Boulevard in Laurel.

After responding to the ad and arranging to meet at the hotel, undercover detectives found a Pennsylvania woman, 20, and a California woman, 27, who they believed were engaging in prostitution. Police said they found Joseph had posted the website ads, coordinated prostitution appointments and forced the two women to perform sex acts for money, which he kept.

Detectives believe Joseph also transported the victims to Philadelphia and New York for prostitution, but it is unknown how or when they came to Maryland.

Police said detectives are investigating if Joseph has any connections to other victims, while the two women were offered support services and taken to safe locations.

Carol Hanson is listed as the assistant public defender for Joseph and could not be reached for comment.

Anyone with information about human trafficking in Howard County is asked to contact 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.