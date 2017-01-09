New Jersey man pleads guilty to burglary of Dunkin’ Donuts shops in Howard, Harford counties

A 25-year-old New Jersey man was sentenced to 11 years in prison Thursday as part of a plea agreement involving the burglary of a Laurel Dunkin' Donuts.

Wayne Kirwan, spokesman for the Howard County Assistant State's Attorney's Office, said police identified Blaze Lavon J. Hollingsworth, of Camden, in a series of Dunkin' Donuts and other retailer burglaries across Harford County as well as New Jersey, Delaware and Pennsylvania.

Co-defendant Harold E. Carter Jr., of Erial, N.J., previously pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary for his involvement and was sentenced to four years in prison last October.

On Thursday, Kirwan said, Hollingsworth pleaded guilty to a single count of second-degree burglary in the Laurel Dunkin' Donuts burglary at 8305 Ice Crystal Drive on Feb. 22, 2016. During the plea hearing, Assistant State's Attorney Scott Hammond told the court that police arrived at the store and found the front door had been smashed. The burglars then ransacked the office and stole "a substantial amount of cash" from three register trays that were found on the floor behind the counter.

Kirwan said police identified Hollingsworth and Carter as suspects in the burglaries in four states. Hollingsworth pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary for the Harford County Dunkin' Donuts store last month, when he was given a 10-year prison sentence.

Judge Dennis M. Sweeney sentenced Hollingsworth to 11 years in prison on Thursday to be served at the same time as his Harford County sentence.