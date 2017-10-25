Teen charged with attempted murder in North Laurel stabbing

A 17-year-old Reisterstown teenager is facing attempted first-degree murder charges from the Howard County police after he was arrested for stabbing a 19-year-old on Oct. 16 in North Laurel.

Youssef El Ghazouani, who is being charged as an adult, was also charged with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. He is being held without bond at the Howard County jail, police said.

Around 11:23 p.m. on Oct. 16, police were called to the 8400 block of Ice Crystal Drive for a reported assault between the victim and several acquaintances. Police said the victim was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he was treated for a non-life threatening stab wound and later released.

Police spokesman Seth Hoffman said there have been no other arrests in the case, which remains under investigation.