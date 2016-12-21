Laurel man arrested in double shooting on Sunday

A Laurel man has been charged with attempted murder following Sunday's double shooting on Woodsong Court that left two men seriously injured.

The investigation remains underway as Howard County police search for a second suspect, offering up to $5,000 for any information. Police spokeswoman Sherry Llewellyn said Davon Phillip Jones, 20, of Bridle Path Lane, was arrested on Tuesday. He is also facing assault and handgun violations charges.

Jones is being held at the county jail without bond, Llewellyn said.

Police were called to the area around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 18, where they found Columbia resident Kaiyon Stanfield, 20, with multiple gunshots wounds in a car. Nearby, officers found his cousin, Khalil Stanfield, 21, of Silver Spring, also with gunshot wounds. Police said drugs were found at the scene and the shooting may be drug-related.

Kaiyon Stanfield, a 2015 Oakland Mills High School graduate, remains in critical condition, Llewellyn said, while Khalil Stanfield is in serious, but stable condition; both are at Shock Trauma.

To report any information, contact 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.