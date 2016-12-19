Howard police find drugs at double shooting in Laurel

Howard County police say drugs were found at the scene of a double shooting Sunday afternoon in Laurel, which left two men in critical condition.

Around 1:30 p.m., spokeswoman Sherry Llewellyn said, officers were called to the 9400 block of Woodsong Court, where they found Kaiyon Stanfield, 20, of Columbia, with multiple gunshot wounds inside a car. Police also found Khalil Stanfield, 21, of Silver Spring, with gunshot wounds nearby in the 9300 block of Daly Court.

The victims are believed to be cousins, Llewellyn said, and were taken to Shock Trauma for treatment.

While the investigation remains ongoing, police believe the shooting may have been drug-related.

To report any information, contact 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.