Laurel man pleads guilty to attempting to disarming Howard officer during arrest

A Laurel man pleaded guilty Monday of disarming a Howard County police officer after attempting to escape an arrest in August.

Shariff Abdulmilik Aroi pleaded before Judge Richard Bernhardt in Howard County Circuit Court. He is also facing multiple assault and drug charges.

Spokesman Wayne Kirwan, of the Howard County State's Attorney's Office, said a police officer initiated a traffic stop with Aroi around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 10. After learning Aroi did not have identification or vehicle registration, the officer took him to central booking in Jessup.

As they were driving into the facility, Kirwan said, Aroi shifted the handcuffs from his back to his front and then lunged at the police officer while being removed from the cruiser's back seat. On Monday, Assistant State's Attorney Jennifer Ritter told the court that Aroi also tried to grab the officer's holstered service gun, a Glock 22; attempted to bite the officer's ear; and then bit the officer's arm.

The officer successfully restrained Aroi, Kirwan said, as the Laurel man stated, "Why didn't you kill me? Just kill me; I can't go back to jail." Officers later found plastic Baggies believed to contain marijuana and cocaine, a pellet pistol and a digital scale inside a brown Louis Vuitton bag in Aroi's car.

Kirwan said Aroi, who was on five years of supervised probation for an unrelated sex offense charge at the time of the arrest, also pleaded guilty to violating his probation. His sentencing was scheduled for April.