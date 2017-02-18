Car, train collide at Carroll-Howard county line

A car collided with a train on Woodbine Road on Saturday, causing the road to be closed.

A 21-year-old man driving a Ford Focus collided with a CSX train on the train tracks at the border between Howard and Carroll counties at about 1:35 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.

The driver was not hurt, but the car sustained "significant" front-end damage and was towed from the scene, according to the release. A picture taken by Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services shows considerable damage to the front of the vehicle, with most of the hood and engine destroyed.

The driver was traveling from Howard County into Carroll County and was the third car in line at the railroad tracks. The other two cars stopped for the train warning lights, but the driver maneuvered his car around those two vehicles and entered the railroad crossing, where his Ford Focus was hit by the train, according to the release.

The driver was issued citations for failing to stay to the right of center, failing to obey railroad grade crossing gate and barrier, and driving on an expired license, according to the release.

