Five displaced in Maryland City fire

A house fire displaced five people and caused an estimated $200,000 in damage Monday afternoon in Maryland City, county fire officials said.

Firefighters responded to the 3300 block of Wye Mills South around 3 p.m., after 911 callers reported a home was fully-involved in flames. They arrived to find heavy fire coming from the one-story home, fire officials said.

It took around 36 firefighters from Anne Arundel, Prince George's, Fort Meade and BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport around 20 minutes to bring the blaze under control.

Two adults and three children who were living at the home are being assisted by the Red Cross, fire officials said.

No one was injured.

As of Tuesday morning, the cause of the fire remained under investigation.

