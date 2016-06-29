Police release video of suspects in Laurel shooting

Anne Arundel County Police on Tuesday night issued photos and video of two suspects in Saturday’s shooting at the Knights Inn in Laurel.

Detectives developed information pointing to two men seen on surveillance video captured in a McDonald’s restaurant nearby shortly before the 3 p.m. incident that sent a 19-year-old man to the hospital.

The victim remains in critical but stable condition at the Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, police said.

According to county police spokesman Lt. Ryan Frashure, the department received a call of a shooting at the Knights Inn in Laurel at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Person of Interest 1 Handout One of the persons of interest Anne Arundel County Police are looking for in relation to the motel shooting in Laurel.

Person of Interest 2 Handout One of the persons of interest Anne Arundel County Police are looking for in relation to the motel shooting in Laurel.

Upon arriving at the scene, authorities found one man suffering from a gunshot wound, but Frashure said his injuries were not life-threatening.

Witnesses told police two men approached the victim and after what appeared to be a brief conversation, one of the suspects pulled a gun and shot the victim.

"We don't think it's a random act," Frashure said Saturday.

Police are asking anyone who can provide information on these individuals to call Detective Carbonaro at 410-222-4731. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.