Former youth soccer coach charged with child abuse

A 55-year-old former youth league soccer coach turned himself over to police after an alleged victim told authorities the man sexually abused them on two occasions about four to eight years ago.
In a release, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said that Eris Murray, of the 1700 block of Wolcott Way in Hanover, voluntarily turned himself in on Dec. 22 and was subsequently charged with numerous charges related to the alleged incident.
The department wrote that in October 2016, the Department of Social Services received a report of sexual abuse involving Murray.
The department's Child Abuse Unit worked with Social Services and interviewed an unidentified juvenile victim, who said Murray had sexually abused them twice between four and eight years ago. The victim also said that Murray was their youth league soccer coach for the Maryland City Mustangs during the alleged abuse.
News reports indicate that Murray was the coach of a youth team for those up to 14 years old as recently as 2013.
After interviews were conducted by detectives with the department's Child Abuse Unit, police say an arrest warrant was obtained, but Murray turned himself in without any noted incident.
Murray was charged with two counts of second degree sexual offense, two counts of a third degree sexual offense, two counts of a fourth degree sexual offense, sexual abuse of a minor, second degree child abuse, two counts of second degree assault, and two counts of sodomy.