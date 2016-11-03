Jeff Zrebiec’s scouting report for the Ravens-Steelers game
News Maryland Howard County Howard Magazine

Winners: Howard Magazine's best restaurants 2016

Howard Magazine readers voted these restaurants the best in Howard County.

Craving a killer crab cake? Howard County has it. In search of a sizable steak? Got you covered. Have a loved one with dietary restrictions? Even then, the dining options are plentiful.

More than 2,000 voters shared their recommendations for the county’s best cuisine in this year’s Best Restaurants readers’ choice poll. And the consensus is clear: no matter your tastes, you can’t lose.

Editor’s note: Winners and honorable mentions were determined by popular vote. Readers were invited to vote online in June. Find the official rules here.

Al fresco
Clyde’s of Columbia

Honorable mentions:
The White Oak Tavern
Tino’s Italian Bistro
Luna Bella

Ambience
Iron Bridge Wine Co.

Honorable mentions:
Tersiguel’s
Victoria Gastro Pub
Iron Bridge Wine Co.

Bakery
Touche Touchet

Honorable mentions:
Great Harvest Bread Co.
Wegmans
Kupcakes & Co.

Bar Food
The Ale House Columbia

Honorable mentions:
Bare Bones Grill & Brewery
Kelsey’s Restaurant and Irish Pub
River Hill Sports Grille

Barbecue
Mission BBQ

Honorable mentions:
Kloby’s Smokehouse
Bare Bones Grill & Brewery
Urban Bar-B-Que

Brunch
Eggspectation

Honorable mentions:
The White Oak Tavern
Victoria Gastro Pub
Petit Louis

Buffet
Royal Taj

Honorable mentions:
Bare Bones Grill & Brewery
Portalli’s
House of India

Burger
The White Oak Tavern

Honorable mentions:
Victoria Gastro Pub
BGR The Burger Joint
The Ale House Columbia

Chef
Greg Mason, The White Oak Tavern

Honorable mentions:
Chris Lewis, Aida Bistro
Joe Krywucki, formerly Victoria Gastro Pub
Celeste Gebler, Luna Bella

Chinese
Hunan Manor

Honorable mentions:
Jesse Wong’s Asean Bistro
Hunan Legend
P.F. Chang’s

Cocktail
Iron Bridge Wine Co.

Honorable mentions:
The White Oak Tavern
Ananda
Tino’s Italian Bistro

Coffee
Bean Hollow

Honorable mentions:
Mad City Coffee
Little French Market
Starbucks

Crab Cake
Clyde’s of Columbia

Honorable mentions:
The Corner Stable
Victoria Gastro Pub
Bare Bones Grill & Brewery

Deli
Boarman’s Old Fashioned Meat Market

Honorable mentions:
Jason’s Deli
Bon Fresco
Charter Deli

Dessert
Iron Bridge Wine Co.

Honorable mentions:
The White Oak Tavern
Aida Bistro
Luna Bella

Fine Dining
Stanford Grill

Honorable mentions:
Tersiguel’s
King’s Contrivance
Petit Louis Bistro

Food truck
Madame BBQ (now Mindgrub Cafe)

Honorable mentions:
T&J Waffles
Greek on the Street
The Jolly Pig

Gluten-free options
One Dish Cuisine

Honorable mentions:
Tino’s Italian Bistro
White Oak Tavern
Great Sage

Happy hour
The Ale House Columbia

Honorable mentions:
Bare Bones Grill & Brewery
Phoenix Emporium (tie)
Victoria Gastro Pub (tie)

Healthful menu
Great Sage

Honorable mentions:
David’s Natural Market
Nora’s Kabob
Bon Fresco

House-brewed beer
Jailbreak Brewing Co.

Honorable mentions:
Ellicott Mills Brewing Co.
Frisco Tap House
The Ale House Columbia

Ice cream/frozen yogurt
Soft Stuff

Honorable mentions:
Rita’s
Sweet Frog
Meadows Frozen Custard

Indian
Royal Taj

Honorable mentions:
Ananda
House of India
Mango Grove

Italian
Facci

Honorable mentions:
Luna Bella
Tino’s Italian Bistro
Portalli’s

Japanese
Sushi Sono

Honorable mentions:
Sakura (tie)
Sushi King (tie)
Yama Sushi

Korean
Honey Pig

Honorable mentions:
Bon Chon
Shin Chon
Light House Tofu & BBQ

Late-night dining
Double T Diner

Honorable mentions:
Honey Pig
Clyde’s of Columbia
Victoria Gastro Pub

Live entertainment
Toby’s Dinner Theatre

Honorable mentions:
Union Jack’s
The Judge’s Bench
Bare Bones Grill & Brewery

Mexican
El Azteca

Honorable mentions:
La Palapa Grill & Cantina
Xitomate
Ernesto’s

New restaurant
Centre Park Grill

Honorable mentions:
Cinco de Mayo (tie)
Homeslyce (tie)
Grotto Pizza

Pizza
Coal Fire Pizza

Honorable mentions:
Trattoria
Tino’s Italian Bistro
Luna Bella

Place to take the kids
Eggspectation

Honorable mentions:
Double T Diner
Tomato Palace
Tino’s Italian Bistro

Place to take out-of-towners
White Oak Tavern

Honorable mentions:
Victoria Gastro Pub
Tino’s Italian Bistro
Iron Bridge Wine Co.

Best overall
Iron Bridge Wine Co.

Honorable mentions:
White Oak Tavern
Tino’s Italian Bistro
Luna Bella

Best seafood
Sushi Sono

Honorable mentions:
Aida Bistro
Grille620
Luna Bella

Service
Iron Bridge Wine Co.

Honorable mentions:
Tersiguel’s
The Ale House Columbia
Luna Bella

Sports bar
Looney’s Pub

Honorable mentions:
River Hill Sports Grille
The Green Turtle
Diamondback Tavern

Steak
Stanford Grill

Honorable mentions:
The White Oak Tavern
Iron Bridge Wine Co.
Victoria Gastro Pub

Sushi
Sushi Sono

Honorable mentions:
Sushi King
East Moon Asian Bistro
Katana Sushi

Tapas/small plates
Iron Bridge Wine Co.

Honorable mentions:
The White Oak Tavern
Pure Wine Cafe (tie)
The Rumor Mill (tie)

Value
Double T Diner

Honorable mentions:
Maiwand Kabob
Kelsey’s Restaurant and Irish Pub
Bare Bones Grill & Brewery

Vegetarian options
Great Sage

Honorable mentions:
Royal Taj
Mango Grove
Bon Fresco

View
Clyde’s of Columbia

Honorable mentions:
Elkridge Furnace Inn
Cacao Lane
Sushi Sono

Wine list
Iron Bridge Wine Co.

Honorable mentions:
Pure Wine Cafe
Tino’s Italian Bistro
Aida Bistro

Copyright © 2016, Howard County Times, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
57°