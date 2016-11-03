Winners: Howard Magazine's best restaurants 2016

Touche Touchet has all the hallmarks of a sweet neighborhood bakery. It’s warm and inviting, with friendly staff and the kind of coffee that encourages local residents to drop by more than once a week.

But the Columbia bakery is much more than a little corner cupcake shop. It’s not just the brew, which is made with Community Coffee beans from Louisiana, or the people behind the counter, or even the outdoor cafe seating that keeps people coming back. Touche Touchet’s real attraction lies inside its pastry case.

There are rows of cookies, coated with shiny royal icing piped in seasonally appropriate colors and themes; small, chocolate-topped eclairs; flaky croissants and glossy-topped, sweet pastries; savory sandwiches and quiches for lunch; pretty cupcakes topped with intricate designs and pies as good as any Southern grandmother’s. The case is a sweet lover’s paradise.

Then there are the cakes, made for events from birthdays to weddings, ranging from simple and straightforward to multi-tier creations with elaborately iced designs. Some are kitschy and cute — think golf greens, princess dolls or a bowl of mac and cheese crafted out of fondant and cake — while others are sophisticated and dramatic.

Either way, underneath the icing, the cake itself is layered with a creamy or jellied filling — moist, sweet and worthy of any celebration. Just like Touche Touchet itself.

Find Touche Touchet at 10400 Shaker Drive, Columbia. Call 410-997-9338 or visit touchetouchetbakery.com.

(By Kit Waskom Pollard | For Howard Magazine)