Winners: Howard Magazine's best restaurants 2016

Craving a killer crab cake? Howard County has it. In search of a sizable steak? Got you covered. Have a loved one with dietary restrictions? Even then, the dining options are plentiful.
More than 2,000 voters shared their recommendations for the county’s best cuisine in this year’s Best Restaurants readers’ choice poll. And the consensus is clear: no matter your tastes, you can’t lose.
Editor’s note: Winners and honorable mentions were determined by popular vote. Readers were invited to vote online in June. Find the official rules here.
Al fresco
Clyde’s of Columbia
Honorable mentions:
The White Oak Tavern
Tino’s Italian Bistro
Luna Bella
Ambience
Iron Bridge Wine Co.
Honorable mentions:
Tersiguel’s
Victoria Gastro Pub
Iron Bridge Wine Co.
Bakery
Touche Touchet
Honorable mentions:
Great Harvest Bread Co.
Wegmans
Kupcakes & Co.
Bar Food
The Ale House Columbia
Honorable mentions:
Bare Bones Grill & Brewery
Kelsey’s Restaurant and Irish Pub
River Hill Sports Grille
Barbecue
Mission BBQ
Honorable mentions:
Kloby’s Smokehouse
Bare Bones Grill & Brewery
Urban Bar-B-Que
Brunch
Eggspectation
Honorable mentions:
The White Oak Tavern
Victoria Gastro Pub
Petit Louis
Buffet
Royal Taj
Honorable mentions:
Bare Bones Grill & Brewery
Portalli’s
House of India
Burger
The White Oak Tavern
Honorable mentions:
Victoria Gastro Pub
BGR The Burger Joint
The Ale House Columbia
Chef
Greg Mason, The White Oak Tavern
Honorable mentions:
Chris Lewis, Aida Bistro
Joe Krywucki, formerly Victoria Gastro Pub
Celeste Gebler, Luna Bella
Chinese
Hunan Manor
Honorable mentions:
Jesse Wong’s Asean Bistro
Hunan Legend
P.F. Chang’s
Cocktail
Iron Bridge Wine Co.
Honorable mentions:
The White Oak Tavern
Ananda
Tino’s Italian Bistro
Coffee
Bean Hollow
Honorable mentions:
Mad City Coffee
Little French Market
Starbucks
Crab Cake
Clyde’s of Columbia
Honorable mentions:
The Corner Stable
Victoria Gastro Pub
Bare Bones Grill & Brewery
Deli
Boarman’s Old Fashioned Meat Market
Honorable mentions:
Jason’s Deli
Bon Fresco
Charter Deli
Dessert
Iron Bridge Wine Co.
Honorable mentions:
The White Oak Tavern
Aida Bistro
Luna Bella
Fine Dining
Stanford Grill
Honorable mentions:
Tersiguel’s
King’s Contrivance
Petit Louis Bistro
Food truck
Madame BBQ (now Mindgrub Cafe)
Honorable mentions:
T&J Waffles
Greek on the Street
The Jolly Pig
Gluten-free options
One Dish Cuisine
Honorable mentions:
Tino’s Italian Bistro
White Oak Tavern
Great Sage
Happy hour
The Ale House Columbia
Honorable mentions:
Bare Bones Grill & Brewery
Phoenix Emporium (tie)
Victoria Gastro Pub (tie)
Healthful menu
Great Sage
Honorable mentions:
David’s Natural Market
Nora’s Kabob
Bon Fresco
House-brewed beer
Jailbreak Brewing Co.
Honorable mentions:
Ellicott Mills Brewing Co.
Frisco Tap House
The Ale House Columbia
Ice cream/frozen yogurt
Soft Stuff
Honorable mentions:
Rita’s
Sweet Frog
Meadows Frozen Custard
Indian
Royal Taj
Honorable mentions:
Ananda
House of India
Mango Grove
Italian
Facci
Honorable mentions:
Luna Bella
Tino’s Italian Bistro
Portalli’s
Japanese
Sushi Sono
Honorable mentions:
Sakura (tie)
Sushi King (tie)
Yama Sushi
Korean
Honey Pig
Honorable mentions:
Bon Chon
Shin Chon
Light House Tofu & BBQ
Late-night dining
Double T Diner
Honorable mentions:
Honey Pig
Clyde’s of Columbia
Victoria Gastro Pub
Live entertainment
Toby’s Dinner Theatre
Honorable mentions:
Union Jack’s
The Judge’s Bench
Bare Bones Grill & Brewery
Mexican
El Azteca
Honorable mentions:
La Palapa Grill & Cantina
Xitomate
Ernesto’s
New restaurant
Centre Park Grill
Honorable mentions:
Cinco de Mayo (tie)
Homeslyce (tie)
Grotto Pizza
Pizza
Coal Fire Pizza
Honorable mentions:
Trattoria
Tino’s Italian Bistro
Luna Bella
Place to take the kids
Eggspectation
Honorable mentions:
Double T Diner
Tomato Palace
Tino’s Italian Bistro
Place to take out-of-towners
White Oak Tavern
Honorable mentions:
Victoria Gastro Pub
Tino’s Italian Bistro
Iron Bridge Wine Co.
Best overall
Iron Bridge Wine Co.
Honorable mentions:
White Oak Tavern
Tino’s Italian Bistro
Luna Bella
Best seafood
Sushi Sono
Honorable mentions:
Aida Bistro
Grille620
Luna Bella
Service
Iron Bridge Wine Co.
Honorable mentions:
Tersiguel’s
The Ale House Columbia
Luna Bella
Sports bar
Looney’s Pub
Honorable mentions:
River Hill Sports Grille
The Green Turtle
Diamondback Tavern
Steak
Stanford Grill
Honorable mentions:
The White Oak Tavern
Iron Bridge Wine Co.
Victoria Gastro Pub
Sushi
Sushi Sono
Honorable mentions:
Sushi King
East Moon Asian Bistro
Katana Sushi
Tapas/small plates
Iron Bridge Wine Co.
Honorable mentions:
The White Oak Tavern
Pure Wine Cafe (tie)
The Rumor Mill (tie)
Value
Double T Diner
Honorable mentions:
Maiwand Kabob
Kelsey’s Restaurant and Irish Pub
Bare Bones Grill & Brewery
Vegetarian options
Great Sage
Honorable mentions:
Royal Taj
Mango Grove
Bon Fresco
View
Clyde’s of Columbia
Honorable mentions:
Elkridge Furnace Inn
Cacao Lane
Sushi Sono
Wine list
Iron Bridge Wine Co.
Honorable mentions:
Pure Wine Cafe
Tino’s Italian Bistro
Aida Bistro