Elkridge's Vintage Affairs adds old-school flair to event rentals

When their two daughters were both planning weddings within six months of each other, Juli and Jim Wolf realized there was something missing in the world of wedding planning.

One of their daughters wanted an outdoor ceremony and reception with a rustic theme. After a long and tedious search for the perfect tables and decorations for her dream wedding, the couple started a new business venture to make visions of vintage weddings come true for local brides.

“She wanted reclaimed farm tables and we had such a hard time finding exactly what she wanted,” says Jim Wolf, who lives in Boring, Baltimore County, with his wife, Juli. “A couple of suppliers that had them were very expensive, and we quickly discovered there was a niche in the marketplace that wasn’t being addressed,” he says.

So Juli sold the spa she owned in Towson, and Jim took a break from his career in real estate development to take make their idea come to life in a venture they named Vintage Affairs, which now includes a third partner, former NFL football player Clint Harris.

The couple now has a 3,100-square-foot showroom in Elkridge, complete with an array of items from tables, chairs and pews made in Lancaster, Pa., to specialty lace place settings and accessories available to rent for special occasions such as weddings, baby showers, anniversary parties and formals.

“My hope is that we can relieve some of the stress that comes with finding the perfect pieces for an event for an affordable price without an exhaustive search or the need to worry about transportation and storage,” Juli Wolf says.

For Hunt Valley resident Evelyn Jay and her daughter, Vintage Affairs came up through an Internet search when they were planning her wedding reception and ceremony at a local farm.

They rented tables, chairs, chandeliers, china and staging props such as an old crackled door and two barrels used to create a whiskey bar.

“It was fun and easy,” Jay says. “My daughter called to scheduled a time to meet Juli at the warehouse, and she was very accommodating and flexible. Juli has a flair for setting the stage, and we could visualize how the furniture and accessories would look in the barn and tent.”

Since their start two years ago, the business has expanded significantly from just local weddings to now offering setup, delivery and cleanup for weddings in Maryland, West Virginia, Virginia, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York in addition to shipping china, lace and other accessories through the mail.

But for Juli and Jim, it’s all about giving their customers the event of their dreams.

“It’s a feel-good business because you’re there for a very special day in people’s lives,” Jim Wolf says. “It’s amazing to see the happiness in our clients’ faces as their event comes through as they dreamed and imagined it.”