Vote: Howard County's Best Restaurants readers' poll 2017

1. Best dining al fresco (outdoor seating)? Clyde’s of Columbia

Tino’s Italian Bistro

The White Oak Tavern

2. Best ambience? Iron Bridge Wine Co.

Tersiguel’s

Victoria Gastro Pub

3. Best bakery? Great Harvest Bread Co.

Kupcakes & Co.

Touché Touchet

Wegmans

4. Best bar food? The Ale House Columbia

Bare Bones Grill & Brewery

Kelsey’s Restaurant and Irish Pub

River Hill Sports Grille

5. Best bartender? (Include bartender's name and bar/restaurant)

6. Best barbecue? Bare Bones Grill & Brewery

Kloby's Smokehouse

Mission BBQ

Urban Bar-B-Que

7. Best breakfast?

8. Best brunch? Eggspectation

Petit Louis Bistro

Victoria Gastro Pub

The White Oak Tavern

9. Best buffet? Bare Bones Grill & Brewery

House of India

Royal Taj

10. Best burger? The Ale House Columbia

BGR The Burger Joint

Victoria Gastro Pub

The White Oak Tavern

11. Best chef? Chris Lewis, Aida Bistro

Greg Mason, The White Oak Tavern

12. Best Chinese? Jesse Wong's Asean Bistro

Hunan Legend

Hunan Manor

P.F. Chang's

13. Best cocktail? Ananda

Iron Bridge Wine Co.

Tino's Italian Bistro

The White Oak Tavern

14. Best coffee? Bean Hollow

Little French Market

Mad City Coffee

Starbucks

15. Best crab cake? Bare Bones Grill & Brewery

Clyde’s of Columbia

The Corner Stable

Victoria Gastro Pub

16. Best deli? Boarman’s Old Fashioned Meat Market

Bon Fresco

Charter Deli

Jason’s Deli

17. Best dessert? The White Oak Tavern

Iron Bridge Wine Co.

Aida Bistro

18. Best fine dining? The Kings Contrivance

Petit Louis Bistro

Stanford Grill

Tersiguel’s

19. Best food truck? Greek on the Street

The Jolly Pig

Mindgrub Cafe (formerly Madame BBQ)

T&J Waffles

20. Best gluten-free options? Great Sage

One Dish Cuisine

Tino's Italian Bistro

The White Oak Tavern

21. Best happy hour? The Ale House Columbia

Bare Bones Grill & Brewery

Phoenix Emporium

Victoria Gastro Pub

22. Best healthful menu? Bon Fresco

David’s Natural Market

Great Sage

Nora’s Kabob

23. Best house-brewed beer? The Ale House Columbia

Ellicott Mills Brewing Co.

Frisco Tap House

Jailbreak Brewing Co.

24. Best ice cream/frozen yogurt? Meadows Frozen Custard

Rita’s

Soft Stuff

25. Best Indian? Ananda

House of India

Mango Grove

Royal Taj

26. Best Italian? Facci

Tino’s Italian Bistro

27. Best Japanese? Sakura

Sushi King

Sushi Sono

Yama Sushi

28. Best Korean? Bonchon

Honey Pig

Shin Chon

29. Best late-night dining? Clyde’s of Columbia

Double T Diner

Honey Pig

Victoria Gastro Pub

30. Best live entertainment? Bare Bones Grill & Brewery

The Judge’s Bench

Toby’s Dinner Theatre

Union Jack’s

31. Best Mexican? El Azteca

Ernesto’s

La Palapa Grill & Cantina

Xitomate

32. Best new restaurant (opened after Jan. 1, 2016)?

33. Best pizza? Coal Fire Pizza

Tino’s Italian Bistro

34. Best place to take the kids? Double T Diner

Eggspectation

Tino’s Italian Bistro

Tomato Palace

35. Best place to take out-of-towners? Tino’s Italian Bistro

Victoria Gastro Pub

The White Oak Tavern

36. Best overall? Iron Bridge Wine Co.

Tino’s Italian Bistro

The White Oak Tavern

37. Best seafood? Aida Bistro

Grille620

Sushi Sono

38. Best server (waiter/waitress)? (Include server's name and bar/restaurant)

39. Best service? The Ale House Columbia

Iron Bridge Wine Co.

Tersiguel’s

40. Best sports bar? The Greene Turtle

Looney’s Pub

River Hill Sports Grille

41. Best steak? Iron Bridge Wine Co.

Stanford Grill

Victoria Gastro Pub

The White Oak Tavern

42. Best sushi? East Moon Asian Bistro

Katana Sushi

Sushi King

Sushi Sono

43. Best value? Bare Bones Grill & Brewery

Double T Diner

Kelsey’s Restaurant and Irish Pub

Maiwand Kabob

44. Best vegetarian options? Bon Fresco

Great Sage

Mango Grove

Royal Taj

45. Best view? Clyde’s of Columbia

Elkridge Furnace Inn

Sushi Sono

46. Best wine list? Iron Bridge Wine Co.

Pure Wine Cafe

Tino’s Italian Bistro

47. Tell us what makes one of these restaurants the best in Howard County.

Your comment could be published in our November issue! We can only include your comment if you provide your full name and town.

48. Your full name (ex: John Doe)

49. Your town (ex: Columbia)