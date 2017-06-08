Sheila E., Gogol Bordello to headline Artscape 2017
LIVE STREAM
James Comey testifies
News Maryland Howard County Howard Magazine

Vote: Howard County's Best Restaurants readers' poll 2017

Howard Magazine's Best Restaurants 2017

There was an error on your page. Please correct any required fields and submit again. Go to the first error
Vote for your favorite Howard County eateries in Howard Magazine's Best Restaurants readers' poll.
 
Last year’s winners and honorable mentions are pre-entered in each category. If you don't see your favorite restaurant listed, select "write-in" and type in the restaurant name. New categories are write-in only.
 
You can vote for as many or as few categories as you’d like, but you can only vote once. Choose wisely!
 
Look for results in the November issue of Howard Magazine (available Nov. 2).
 
1. Best dining al fresco (outdoor seating)?
2. Best ambience?
3. Best bakery?
4. Best bar food?
6. Best barbecue?
8. Best brunch?
9. Best buffet?
10. Best burger?
11. Best chef?
12. Best Chinese?
13. Best cocktail?
14. Best coffee?
15. Best crab cake?
16. Best deli?
17. Best dessert?
18. Best fine dining?
19. Best food truck?
20. Best gluten-free options?
21. Best happy hour?
22. Best healthful menu?
23. Best house-brewed beer?
24. Best ice cream/frozen yogurt?
25. Best Indian?
26. Best Italian?
27. Best Japanese?
28. Best Korean?
29. Best late-night dining?
30. Best live entertainment?
31. Best Mexican?
33. Best pizza?
34. Best place to take the kids?
35. Best place to take out-of-towners?
36. Best overall?
37. Best seafood?
39. Best service?
40. Best sports bar?
41. Best steak?
42. Best sushi?
43. Best value?
44. Best vegetarian options?
45. Best view?
46. Best wine list?
0%
Copyright © 2017, Howard County Times
68°