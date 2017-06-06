Edward Norton, Laura Lippman and more Columbia notables reflect on a changing city
In 50 years, Columbia has produced its share of notable sons and daughters. From an Olympic athlete to an Oscar-nominated actor (who happens to be the grandson of founder James W. Rouse), the New City natives and one-time residents say the community’s unique dynamics have influenced their worldviews.
Here, they reflect on what Columbia has taught them and share their hopes for its future.
By Patti Restivo | For Howard Magazine
Copyright © 2017, Howard County Times, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad