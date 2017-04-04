Columbia Meetup group helps older adults stay active

When Marianne Warner of Columbia turned 60 a year ago, she decided to make a birthday resolution to be happier, healthier and get her body into the best possible shape.

But she wasn’t quite sure how to start.

“Staying active at any age is a constant effort, but it’s especially difficult as you get older,” said Warner. “I realized as I was trying to stay in shape that it’s a lot more fun when you have people there with you to keep you going.”

She heard of the social group-organizing website Meetup.com and decided she would give it a try.

Shortly after her birthday, Warner created the Columbia-based Meetup group Fit, Fun & Over 50 to bring together active older adults who enjoy cycling, hiking, running, swimming and other ways to get fit and meet others in the area.

The Fun, Fit & Over 50 Meetup group bikes along Lake Elkhorn near Dockside Lane. From left: Marianne Warner, 61, group organizer; Marlene West, 68; Derward Brooks, 69, and Marc Tolson, 51.

“There’s a huge interest in fitness among seniors in the area,” said Warner, who still works part-time as a writer for a nonprofit that distributes family educational materials. “It is gratifying and exciting to see so many like-minded people excited about meeting up and having fun while staying healthy and happy.”

The group has grown from just a few locals to more than 750 members registered on the Meetup group page.

Warner says that attendance at the gatherings ranges from a small handful to more than a dozen people.

The mostly weekly events include walks around local lakes, swimming sessions, bowling gatherings and bike rides to Savage Mill and back with a snack and coffee break.

For Kathy Ten Eyck, 63, of Columbia, it was challenging to find ways to stay active and socialize after her husband died. Through the Howard County Office on Aging, she heard about the Fit, Fun & Over 50 Meetup group and decided to give it a try.

“I found the idea of it very attractive and was really surprised by how active the group was,” Ten Eyck said.

When her second walk was canceled due to rain, Ten Eyck was pleasantly surprised at the substitute activity for the day.

“Marianne posted an alternative idea to meet at her house and make sandwiches for Grass Roots, and that’s where I really connected with her and the group,” she said. “I realized that this was a really great way to meet others and make a difference both personally and in the community.”