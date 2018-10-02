With European pastries, Roggenart bakery arrives in Columbia

After a successful opening in Baltimore last year, Roggenart, a European-themed bakery, opened a 2,100-square-foot location in August at Dobbin Center Way.

Roggenart owner Nem Popov, who was born in Serbia and raised in Austria, owns 15 bakeries throughout Europe with his brother, Alex. Popov describes his business as a “fusion bakery” — baked goods are made in the Austrian tradition with French and Italian flair. And the name of the business is German. (It means “the art of rye.”)

“We create classical European pastries,” he says, adding that musts are the rye bread, quiche Lorraine and open-faced sandwiches. “I am a big, big bread fan. They are as they once were. They are good, honest breads.”

6476 Dobbin Center Way, Columbia

443-583-7854

roggenart.com