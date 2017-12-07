Best of Howard County: 75 favorites for 2017

The fervor for the Best of Howard County is a five-month affair. From the time the readers’ poll launches in August to the delivery of Howard Magazine’s December issue, businesses, nonprofits and readers are abuzz in anticipation of who might take home the coveted title.
At last, the wait is over.
This year, more than 16,000 voters selected their favorites in 75 categories, ranging from everyday needs like child care to special-occaision spots like event venues.
Readers’ passion is clear; when we asked voters to tell us why they chose one of their favorites, the responses were enthusiastic and heartfelt. A few of those testimonials are sprinkled throughout the results.
Editor’s note: Winners and honorable mentions were determined by popular vote. Readers were invited to vote online in August.
Annual festival/event: Howard County Fair
“All the fun of the Maryland State Fair, but none of the congestion, none of the sprawl and none of the parking hassles. This is by far our favorite event, and it's not summer unless we get to go!” —Mary Helen Sprecher, Columbia
Honorable mentions:
Wine in the Woods
Columbia Festival of the Arts
Hot Air Balloon Festival
Art gallery: Howard County Center for the Arts
Honorable mentions:
HorseSpirit Arts Gallery
Pistachio Gallery
Artists’ Gallery
Ellicott City comeback: Sweet Elizabeth Jane
When floodwaters swept through historic Ellicott City on July 30 last year, Tammy Beideman’s Main Street boutique was devastated, her merchandise destroyed, the building left uninhabitable.
Less than four months later, against all odds and thanks to her own herculean efforts and the help of countless volunteers, Sweet Elizabeth Jane reopened in a new location just down the street.
It reopened, in fact, on Black Friday — just in time to salvage the year in sales – and long lines of customers snaked through the store.
“It was really amazing, a race to the finish line,” Beideman says. “We worked and worked and worked, and we made it.”
A year later, the popular shop is still not functioning as smoothly as it did before the flood. But sales are good, Beideman said, and Sweet Elizabeth Jane, a Main Street institution, is back.
8289 Main St., Ellicott City. 410-465-6400. sweetelizabethjane.com.
Honorable mentions:
Phoenix Emporium
Bean Hollow
HorseSpirit Arts Gallery
Kids’ activity: Clark’s Elioak Farm
Honorable mentions:
Sky Zone Columbia
SplashDown
Columbia SportsPark
Performing arts group: Toby’s Dinner Theatre
Honorable mentions:
Columbia Orchestra
Rep Stage
Columbia Pro Cantare
Special event venue: Turf Valley Resort
Honorable mentions:
Howard County Conservancy
The Great Room at Savage Mill
Waverly Mansion
Volunteer organization: Howard County Fire and Rescue
Honorable mentions:
Grassroots Crisis Intervention Center
Neighbor Ride
The Arc of Howard County
Antique shop: The Antique Center at Historic Savage Mill
Honorable mentions:
The Pink Cabbage
Antique Depot
Cottage Antiques
Bookstore: Barnes & Noble
Honorable mentions:
Daedalus Books
Second Edition
Books-a-Million
Bike shop: Race Pace Bicycles
Honorable mentions:
Princeton Sports
The Cycle Mill
Performance Bicycle
Bridal shop: The Bridal Boutique
Honorable mentions:
Curvaceous Couture
Cherie Amour
Venus Bridal
Car dealership: O’Donnell Honda
When he’s in the mood for a sweet treat at work, Brian Schwenk knows where to go: the service department of his car dealership.
“Multiple times a week, I’ll go down there and a customer will have brought in cakes or cookies or something, as an appreciation to the people there,” says Schwenk, the general manager of O’Donnell Honda on U.S. 40 in Ellicott City. “That’s kind of unheard of.”
Schwenk attributes his customers’ generosity, and his dealership’s overall success, to the expertise and experience of his staff.
“People know they’re talking to someone who has knowledge, someone who can help them out,” he says. “They know we’re going to take care of the customers.”
8620 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City. 410-461-5000. odonnellhonda.com.
Honorable mentions:
Apple Ford Lincoln
Antwerpen Toyota and Nissan
Jim Coleman Honda
Consignment/resale shop: 2nd Avenue
Honorable mentions:
Charity’s Closet
McAdoodle
Once Upon A Child
Clothing boutique: Sweet Elizabeth Jane
Honorable mentions:
Serendipity
Kokopelli (closed)
Kelsey’s Kloset
Furniture store: Oak Tree Furniture
Honorable mentions:
Su Casa
Havertys
Indoor Furniture
Jeweler: Smyth
Honorable mentions:
Sergio’s Fine Jewelers
Edward Arthur Jewelers
Fulton Station Jewelers
Pet supplies store: PetSmart
Honorable mentions:
Bark!
My Pet Store and More
Petco
Beer, wine and/or liquor store: Pine Orchard Liquors
Honorable mentions:
The Perfect Pour
Jason’s Wine & Spirit
The Wine Bin
Caterer: Putting on the Ritz
Experience counts, they say. And nobody believes that more than Bobby Ray Mitchell, co-owner of the North Laurel-based Putting on the Ritz, a multiple-time winner of the best caterer title.
“We’ve been doing this for a long time,” Mitchell says of his family business’ 34 years. “We know the amounts of food to send so we don’t run out, how to handle people, how to make sure we have enough staff on each job and giving yourself plenty of time to set up.”
Putting on the Ritz specializes in tableside stations that offer, for example, three kinds of gourmet macaroni and cheese. But the business, which caters 800 events a year, has no single specialty dish, Mitchell says. “To be a caterer, you have to have a lot of specialties … to keep everybody happy.”
9115 Whiskey Bottom Road, Suite E, Laurel. 800-213-7427. puttingontheritz.com.
Honorable mentions:
Kloby’s Smokehouse
Smokin’ Hot Bar & Grille
Absolutely Perfect Catering
Farmers’ market/stand: Howard County Farmers Market Ellicott City
Honorable mentions:
Frank’s Produce and Greenhouse
Ellicott City Old Town Market
Gorman Farm
Health food/supplement store: Trader Joe’s
Honorable mentions:
Wegmans
David’s Natural Market
Roots Market
Place to buy seafood: Wegmans
Honorable mentions:
Today’s Catch
Sea King
Whole Foods
Alternative wellness center: Maryland University of Integrative Health
Honorable mentions:
The Still Point
Awaken Wellness
Quiet Time Hypnosis
Audiologist/hearing repair: ENTAA Care and Kaplan Hearing Center (tie)
Honorable mentions:
Costco Hearing Aid Center
Dr. Alicia D.D. Spoor, Designer Audiology
Chiropractor: Howard County Chiropractic Spine & Sports Rehabilitation
“Drs. Russ and Veronica Antico … are excellent at explaining what they are doing and why, and both have outstanding personalities.” — Kevin Murray, Elkridge
Honorable mentions:
Morrison Chiropractic
Dabbs Rehab Center of Maryland
Chesapeake Family Wellness Center
Day spa: The Pearl Modern Spa & Boutique
Honorable mentions:
The Spa at Turf Valley
Lynn’s Day Spa
Brightwater: The Spa at Skin Care Institute
Dental practice: Columbia Smiles Family Dentistry
Honorable mentions:
Roschella & Zinger Dental Group
Dobbin Dental Suite
Menton Family Dental Care
Eye care: Wilmer Eye Institute at Columbia
Honorable mentions:
Physician’s Eye Care and Laser Center
Columbia Eye Associates
Columbia Family Eye Care
Medispa: Oasis Day Spa
Honorable mentions:
Doctor K MediSpa (formerly AllCare)
Pura Vida Medical Spa
Between the Lines MediSpa
OB/GYN: Capital Women’s Care
Honorable mentions:
Signature OB/GYN
The Women’s OB/GYN Group
John’s Hopkins Community Physicians
Orthodontist: Baltimore Orthodontic Group
Honorable mentions:
OX Orthodontix
Rubler & Halpern Orthodontics
Vanguard Orthodontics
Pediatric practice: Klebanow & Associates
Klebanow & Associates is all about convenience.
Voted Howard County’s best pediatric practice for 20 consecutive years, the office is open 364 days a year (every day except Christmas, although hours are limited on weekends) and has evening hours Monday through Thursday.
The staff includes 10 physicians and five nurse practitioners, three of whom are board-certified lactation consultants. It also includes a full-time pediatric psychologist, who works with the pediatricians to address behavioral issues and concerns.
“I aim to treat my patients as I would my own family, and I am thankful to be a part of a practice that shares this vision,” says Dr. Parul A. Mehta Shah, a pediatrician at the practice for the past 10 years.
Established in 1982, the Columbia pediatrician also partners with several local schools for telemedicine visits so children can stay in school, and sees newborns at Howard County General Hospital when they are admitted and when they are discharged.
8821 Columbia 100 Parkway, Columbia. 410-997-1700. klebanowandassociates.com.
Honorable mentions:
Howard County Pediatrics
Ellicott City Pediatric Associates
The Pediatric Center
Physical therapist: Howard County Physical Therapy
Honorable mentions:
Life Fitness Physical Therapy
Revive Physical Therapy
BodyWise Physical Therapy & Wellness
Plastic surgeon: Plastic Surgery Professionals
Honorable mentions:
Dr. Sarah Mess
Columbia Aesthetic Plastic Surgery
Dr. Terri Hill
Therapist/counselor: Together Couples Counseling
Honorable mentions:
Congruent Counseling
Stanton Psychotherapy
Spirit Therapy
Urgent care: Patient First
Honorable mentions:
KinderMender Walk-In Pediatric Center
Righttime Medical Care
AllCare
Veterinary practice: Countryside Veterinary Clinic
“Dr. Carroll Thumel … is simply the best vet I’ve ever known. My daughter drives her cats all the way from Timonium to be treated by him.” —Linda McKeldin, Ellicott City
Honorable mentions:
Triadelphia Veterinary Clinic
Cat and Dog Hospital of Columbia
Dunloggin Veterinary Hospital
Flooring and carpeting: Bode Floors
Honorable mentions:
A Plus Carpet & Flooring
The Vertical Connection Carpet One
Main Street Oriental Rugs
Garden center/nursery: Frank’s Produce & Greenhouse
“Customers are valued friends at Frank’s. I will go out of my way to stop by! Flowers and plants are healthy and gorgeous, and produce is fresh and delicious!” —Gail Zanelotti, Ellicott City
Honorable mentions:
Sun Nurseries
Grandfather’s Garden Center
The Nursery at Lauren’s Garden Service
Heating/air conditioning repair: Environmental Systems Associates
Honorable mentions:
B&B Air Conditioning and Heating Service Co.
Ron Air
No-Frost A/C & Heating Co.
Homebuilder: Ryan Homes
Honorable mentions:
Columbia Builders
Williamsburg Homes
Trinity Homes
Housecleaners: The Cleaning Authority
Honorable mentions:
Merry Maids
Pioneer Custom Cleaning
Home Sweet Home Cleaning Services
Landscaper: Mike’s Landscaping Supplies
Honorable mentions:
Rhine Landscaping
Oaklawn Landscaping
Lauren’s Garden Service
Plumber: Ken Griffin Plumbing Services
Honorable mentions:
Zepp Plumbing & Heating
Heil Plumbing
Mark Brew Plumbing and Heating
Real Estate Agent: Bob Lucido, Keller Williams Integrity
Honorable mentions:
Creig Northrop, Long & Foster Real Estate
Jesse Hoffman, The Jesse Hoffman Real Estate Team
David Yungmann, Keller Williams Integrity
Remodeler: Cossentino and Sons Remodeling and Design
Honorable mentions:
Cornerstone Remodeling
Ken Griffin Plumbing Services
Allan Homes Unlimited
Senior housing community: Vantage House
At Vantage House, a housing community in Columbia for those 60 years and older, employees do not use words like “senior” or “elderly” to describe their residents.
It’s part of the facility’s overarching effort to treat its residents as individuals, not as cliches, according to the sales and marketing director, Andrew Morgan, and it helps explain Vantage House’s popularity.
“More than anything, [our success] is based on the fact that we see the person before we see their age,” he says.
Vantage House also prides itself on giving residents a voice in how their facility is run, Morgan said. For example, a residents’ committee has as much, if not more, influence over what activities are offered than Vantage House’s paid activities director.
5400 Vantage Point Road, Columbia. 410-964-5454. vantagehouse.org.
Honorable mentions:
The Lutheran Village at Miller’s Grant
Waverly Woods West
Ellicott Meadows
Accountant: Daniel Mules, Geier Asset Management
Honorable mentions:
Keith Dorsey, Dorsey Accounting & Tax Services
Jeffery D. Ring, Fisher Ring LLC
Dembo Jones
Auto repair: Hillmuth Auto Care
Honorable mentions:
British American Auto Care
Neubauer’s Auto Repair
Ken’s Service Center
Bank/credit union: Tower Federal Credit Union
Honorable mentions:
M&T Bank
PNC
The Columbia Bank
Barbershop: Floyd’s 99 Barbershop
Honorable mentions:
Sal’s Barber Shop
Rob’s Barber Shop
Master Barber
Child care: Bet Yeladim Preschool
Honorable mentions:
The Goddard School
Columbia Academy
The Young School
Computer repair: Best Buy Geek Squad
Honorable mentions:
IT by Lee
Percworks
ScottE Software
Doggie day care: Camp Bow Wow
Honorable mentions:
Dogtopia
The Coventry School Inc. for Dogs and Their People
Club Pooche
Family lawyer: Mulinazzi Law Office
Honorable mentions:
Weinberg & Schwartz, LLC
Law Offices of Alisa G. Cummins
Law Firm of Robert L. Flanagan
Financial adviser: Geier Asset Management
Honorable mentions:
Gary Williams, Williams Asset Management
Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors
Brian Avrunin, Ameriprise
Florist: Wilhide’s Unique Flowers & Gifts
Honorable mentions:
The Flower Basket
Raimondi’s Florist
Clarksville Flower Station
Interior decorator/designer: Classic Interiors
Honorable mentions:
The Decorating Therapist
Terra Maria Home Interiors
Drury Lane Interiors
Pet groomer: PetSmart
Honorable mentions:
The Dog Wash
Highland Groomery
The Coventry School Inc. for Dogs and Their People
Salon: Mason & Friends Salon & Sp
Pam Mason doesn’t hesitate when asked what makes her Columbia salon stand out from others in Howard County.
“I think it’s our welcoming and friendly environment,” she says. “We’re about being friends with our clients, and we love making them feel good — and making them look good.”
That philosophy helps explain the salon’s name: Mason & Friends. The name and the philosophy were the brainchildren of her husband, John Mason, a hair stylist who built the salon in its current location 21 years ago, and who died four years ago.
During the recession a decade ago, Pam Mason recalled, her husband would tell his employees not to charge hard-luck clients who’d lost their jobs. “He was about giving back, helping people that need it,” she says. “And we all still live by that.”
6770 Oak Hall Lane, Columbia. 410-381-2440. masonhair.com.
Honorable mentions:
Looks Salon & Spa
Victoria & Albert Hair Studio
Cloud 9 Salon
Travel agent: AAA Columbia Car Insurance and Travel Center
Honorable mentions:
The Travel Boutique
Destinations Inc.
Monica Baker Travel
Blog: HoCo Rising
Honorable mentions:
Village Green/Town Squared
Pilates, Pearls, and Peanut Butter
Dr. Chao Wu
Clergyperson: Monsignor Joseph L. Luca, St. Louis Catholic Church
“Monsignor Luca is … available in a deeply personal way when needed for consolation. He’s a great teacher at Mass and is widely respected for the humor and knowledge he imparts during his ‘eight-minute’ homilies.”—Pat Kutchins, Columbia
Honorable mentions:
Rabbi Craig H. Axler, Temple Isaiah
The Rev. Matthew Buening, formerly St. Paul Catholic Church
The Rev. Paige Getty, Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Columbia
Elected official: County Executive Allan H. Kittleman
Honorable mentions:
County Councilman Calvin Ball
County Councilman Jon Weinstein
County Councilwoman Jen Terrasa
Personal trainer: Bonnie Pace, Columbia Gym
Bonnie Pace has given some thought to the fact that she’s been voted best personal trainer by readers five of the last six years.
The 56-year-old has come up with a couple of explanations.
“I care about my clients and their results, but I also care about them on a personal level,” she says. “I consider them all my friends.”
The fact that she’s also a licensed nutritionist also sets her apart, she adds.
“I’m in good shape for a middle-aged female,” says the former competitive power lifter and body builder. “But I’m approachable — I look like a normal human being. I don’t think I’m intimidating, but that doesn’t mean I can’t provide tough love.”
Columbia Gym, 6151 Day Long Lane, Clarksville. 410-531-0800 ext. 2303. columbiaassociation.org.
Honorable mentions:
Stephanie Dignan, The Boot Camp Girl
Vic Selvaggi, Colosseum Gym
Mac Cassity, Extreme Fun & Fit Boot Camp (closed)
Police officer: Vic Broccolino Jr.
Honorable mentions:
Mary Levy
Steve Willingham
Mike Johnson
Principal: Marcia Leonard, formerly Hammond High School
Honorable mentions:
Nick Novak, Howard High School
Patrick Saunderson, formerly Reservoir High School
James LeMon, formerly Wilde Lake High School
CrossFit box: CrossFit Cove
Honorable mentions:
Top Tier CrossFit Columbia
CrossFit PCR
12 Labours CrossFit
Dance lessons: B. Funk Dance Company
Honorable mentions:
Backstage Dance Studio
Arabesque Dance Studio
Studio Dans
Golf course: Hobbit’s Glen Golf Clu
Joan Lovelace grew up playing golf at Hobbit’s Glen Golf Course, and she remembers it as an “extremely intimidating” experience.
So when she took over 10 years ago as Hobbit’s Glenn’s head pro and general manager, her top priority was to make playing there a warm, friendly and welcoming experience.
“Our No. 1 priority for our members and guests is we want them to have fun when they’re here,” she says. To that end, she says, employees make an effort to connect with customers; they ask about their family and make them feel at home.
The popularity of the Columbia golf course — a consistent Best of Howard winner — suggests her plan has worked. And it helps, Lovelace adds, that the course is always in “terrific shape” and when golfers finish their round, they can retire to the newly renovated clubhouse for a cocktail.
11130 Willow Bottom Drive, Columbia. 410-730-5980. columbiaassociation.org/facilities/golf/hobbits-glen.
Honorable mentions:
Turf Valley Resort
Waverly Woods Golf Club
The Timbers at Troy
Gym: Life Time Athletic
Honorable mentions:
Columbia Gym
Supreme Sports Club
Dancel Family Center
Martial arts classes: American Academy of Martial Arts
Honorable mentions:
Klotz Institute of Karate
WKD Karate for Girls
Hwarang Martial Arts
Music lessons: Mike’s Music
Honorable mentions:
Music & Arts
Damon Foreman Music Academy
Olenka School of Music
Pool for kids: Swansfield Pool and Mini Water Park
Honorable mentions:
North Saint John’s Swim & Tennis Club
River Hill Pool
Life Time Athletic
Yoga studio: The Yoga Center of Columbia
“The Yoga Center of Columbia, besides being a wonderful yoga center, is a very caring community. I always feel better after my yoga class... physically, mentally and emotionally.” —Barbara Bury, Ellicott City
Honorable mentions:
BYC Yoga 26
Yoga Love
Gogo Guru Yoga (closed)
Profiles by Pete Pichaske. Results tallied by Brad Mutchnik.