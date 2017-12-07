Best of Howard County: 75 favorites for 2017

The fervor for the Best of Howard County is a five-month affair. From the time the readers’ poll launches in August to the delivery of Howard Magazine’s December issue, businesses, nonprofits and readers are abuzz in anticipation of who might take home the coveted title.

At last, the wait is over.

This year, more than 16,000 voters selected their favorites in 75 categories, ranging from everyday needs like child care to special-occaision spots like event venues.

Readers’ passion is clear; when we asked voters to tell us why they chose one of their favorites, the responses were enthusiastic and heartfelt. A few of those testimonials are sprinkled throughout the results.

Editor’s note: Winners and honorable mentions were determined by popular vote. Readers were invited to vote online in August.

Brian Krista / Baltimore Sun Media Group Pig races at 72nd annual Howard County Fair. Pig races at 72nd annual Howard County Fair. (Brian Krista / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Annual festival/event: Howard County Fair

“All the fun of the Maryland State Fair, but none of the congestion, none of the sprawl and none of the parking hassles. This is by far our favorite event, and it's not summer unless we get to go!” —Mary Helen Sprecher, Columbia

Honorable mentions:

Wine in the Woods

Columbia Festival of the Arts

Hot Air Balloon Festival

Art gallery: Howard County Center for the Arts

Honorable mentions:

HorseSpirit Arts Gallery

Pistachio Gallery

Artists’ Gallery

Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group Main Street Ellicott City boutique Sweet Elizabeth Jane reopened in a new location just four months after the July 2016 flood. Main Street Ellicott City boutique Sweet Elizabeth Jane reopened in a new location just four months after the July 2016 flood. (Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Ellicott City comeback: Sweet Elizabeth Jane

When floodwaters swept through historic Ellicott City on July 30 last year, Tammy Beideman’s Main Street boutique was devastated, her merchandise destroyed, the building left uninhabitable.

Less than four months later, against all odds and thanks to her own herculean efforts and the help of countless volunteers, Sweet Elizabeth Jane reopened in a new location just down the street.

It reopened, in fact, on Black Friday — just in time to salvage the year in sales – and long lines of customers snaked through the store.

“It was really amazing, a race to the finish line,” Beideman says. “We worked and worked and worked, and we made it.”

A year later, the popular shop is still not functioning as smoothly as it did before the flood. But sales are good, Beideman said, and Sweet Elizabeth Jane, a Main Street institution, is back.

8289 Main St., Ellicott City. 410-465-6400. sweetelizabethjane.com.

Honorable mentions:

Phoenix Emporium

Bean Hollow

HorseSpirit Arts Gallery

Kids’ activity: Clark’s Elioak Farm

Honorable mentions:

Sky Zone Columbia

SplashDown

Columbia SportsPark

Performing arts group: Toby’s Dinner Theatre

Honorable mentions:

Columbia Orchestra

Rep Stage

Columbia Pro Cantare

Special event venue: Turf Valley Resort

Honorable mentions:

Howard County Conservancy

The Great Room at Savage Mill

Waverly Mansion

Volunteer organization: Howard County Fire and Rescue

Honorable mentions:

Grassroots Crisis Intervention Center

Neighbor Ride

The Arc of Howard County

Antique shop: The Antique Center at Historic Savage Mill

Honorable mentions:

The Pink Cabbage

Antique Depot

Cottage Antiques

Bookstore: Barnes & Noble

Honorable mentions:

Daedalus Books

Second Edition

Books-a-Million

Bike shop: Race Pace Bicycles

Honorable mentions:

Princeton Sports

The Cycle Mill

Performance Bicycle

Bridal shop: The Bridal Boutique

Honorable mentions:

Curvaceous Couture

Cherie Amour

Venus Bridal

Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun A 2018 Honda Accord Touring at O'Donnell Honda. A 2018 Honda Accord Touring at O'Donnell Honda. (Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun)

Car dealership: O’Donnell Honda

When he’s in the mood for a sweet treat at work, Brian Schwenk knows where to go: the service department of his car dealership.

“Multiple times a week, I’ll go down there and a customer will have brought in cakes or cookies or something, as an appreciation to the people there,” says Schwenk, the general manager of O’Donnell Honda on U.S. 40 in Ellicott City. “That’s kind of unheard of.”

Schwenk attributes his customers’ generosity, and his dealership’s overall success, to the expertise and experience of his staff.

“People know they’re talking to someone who has knowledge, someone who can help them out,” he says. “They know we’re going to take care of the customers.”

8620 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City. 410-461-5000. odonnellhonda.com.

Honorable mentions:

Apple Ford Lincoln

Antwerpen Toyota and Nissan

Jim Coleman Honda

Consignment/resale shop: 2nd Avenue

Honorable mentions:

Charity’s Closet

McAdoodle

Once Upon A Child

Clothing boutique: Sweet Elizabeth Jane

Honorable mentions:

Serendipity

Kokopelli (closed)

Kelsey’s Kloset

Furniture store: Oak Tree Furniture

Honorable mentions:

Su Casa

Havertys

Indoor Furniture

Jeweler: Smyth

Honorable mentions:

Sergio’s Fine Jewelers

Edward Arthur Jewelers

Fulton Station Jewelers

Pet supplies store: PetSmart

Honorable mentions:

Bark!

My Pet Store and More

Petco

Beer, wine and/or liquor store: Pine Orchard Liquors

Honorable mentions:

The Perfect Pour

Jason’s Wine & Spirit

The Wine Bin

Among the entrees Putting on the Ritz serves is blackened salmon with black bean sauce, saffron rice, corn, asparagus and lima beans. Among the entrees Putting on the Ritz serves is blackened salmon with black bean sauce, saffron rice, corn, asparagus and lima beans.

Caterer: Putting on the Ritz

Experience counts, they say. And nobody believes that more than Bobby Ray Mitchell, co-owner of the North Laurel-based Putting on the Ritz, a multiple-time winner of the best caterer title.

“We’ve been doing this for a long time,” Mitchell says of his family business’ 34 years. “We know the amounts of food to send so we don’t run out, how to handle people, how to make sure we have enough staff on each job and giving yourself plenty of time to set up.”

Putting on the Ritz specializes in tableside stations that offer, for example, three kinds of gourmet macaroni and cheese. But the business, which caters 800 events a year, has no single specialty dish, Mitchell says. “To be a caterer, you have to have a lot of specialties … to keep everybody happy.”