From Tiny House Expo to Opus Merriweather, October events not to miss in Howard County

These are the events in Howard County not to miss this month.

Theater

‘Ain’t Misbehavin’

Through Nov. 4 This Tony Award-winning musical is a tribute to the rise of jazz and swing music during the Harlem Renaissance, featuring music by jazz pianist Thomas “Fats” Waller. Times vary. Toby’s Dinner Theatre, 5900 Symphony Woods Road, Columbia. $47.50-$66. 410-730-8311 or tobysdinnertheatre.com.

Theater

‘The Bridges of Madison County’

Oct. 5-7, 12-14 Enjoy a production based on the best-selling romance novel by Robert James Waller. Times vary. Red Branch Theatre Company, 9130-I Red Branch Road, Columbia. $24-$35. 410-220-6517 or redbranchtheatrecompany.com.

Fitness

One Step Closer 5K

Oct. 6 Join the Howard County Autism Society for a run and walk around Centennial Lake to support individuals and families living with autism in Howard County. There’s also a ¾-mile run and walk for those needing assistance. 9 a.m. Centennial Park, 10000 Clarksville Pike, Pavilion D, Ellicott City. $15-$35. 410-290-3466 or howard-autism.org.

Music

Gershwin and Bernstein Centennial Celebration Concert

Oct. 6 Howard Community College music faculty celebrate the centennial of famed composers George Gershwin and Leonard Bernstein. 7:30 p.m. Monteabaro Recital Hall, Howard Community College, 10901 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia. $7-$18. 443-518-1500 or howardcc.edu.

Culture

Mid-Atlantic Tiny House Expo

Oct. 6-7 Learn about tiny house living and meet other tiny house enthusiasts. See the latest trends in appliances, building materials, furnishings, trailers, frames and more. 10 a.m. Howard County Fairgrounds, 2210 Fairgrounds Road, West Friendship. $12-$25. 301-775-1363 or tinyhouseexpos.com.

Art

Erase Hate Through Art Exhibition

Oct. 6-27 Exhibition examining bullying and hate crimes through the eyes of the artist to promote acceptance and tolerance. 9:30 a.m. Columbia Art Center, 6100 Foreland Garth. Free. 410-730-0075 or columbiaassociation.org.

Culture

Conservancy Fall Festival

Oct. 7 Celebrate the season at this annual event featuring blacksmiths, bluegrass music, crafts, farm animals, pumpkin decorating, square dancing and more. 11 a.m. Howard County Conservancy, 10520 Old Frederick Road, Woodstock. $10. 410-465-8877 or hcconservancy.org.

Art

Opus Merriweather

Oct. 13 The festival that combines art, sound, technology and taste into a “surreal sensory journey” returns for a second year with performances described as “multi-layered sonic world-building” and “a dance party to heal the soul.” 5 p.m. Merriweather Post Pavilion, 10475 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia. First-release tickets are $10, free for kids. opusmerriweather.com.

Pets

Dog Day Afternoon

Oct. 13 Dogs and their two-legged guests are invited to join an afternoon of activities, contests and treats. Features local businesses and organizations that focus on the happiness and health of four-legged friends. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Columbia DogPark, 5901 Rivendell Lane. Free. 410-715-3000 or columbiaassociation.org/dogday-2018.

Fitness

Savage 7K Run and 1-Mile Historic Walk

Oct. 13 Run or walk through Carroll Baldwin Hall, a 96-year-old Maryland Historic Trust site and community space. Proceeds from the race will help maintain and restore the center. 8 a.m. Carroll Baldwin Hall, 9035 Baltimore St., Savage. $31-$35. bullseyerunning.com.

Dining

Taste of Maryland Dinner

Oct. 17 This four-course meal is made from all Maryland products coupled with Maryland craft beer, wine and spirits. 6:30 p.m. Ellicott Mills Brewing Company, 8303 Main St., Ellicott City. $45. 410-313-8141 or visitellicottcity.com.

Music

Go for Baroque concert

Oct. 20 The performance of Columbia Pro Cantare features a pre-concert lecture, post-concert reception and a silent auction. 8 p.m. Jim Rouse Theatre at Wilde Lake, 5460 Trumpeter Road, Columbia. $2-$23. 410-799-9321 or procantare.org.

Dining

Taste of Howard County

Oct. 21 The 33rd annual event features tastings from 20 Howard County restaurants, a live and silent auction, a raffle and more. Restaurants include Grotto Pizza, Kings Contrivance, Seasons 52 and Ten Oaks Tavern, among others. Proceeds benefit Gilchrist Center Howard County, a 10-bed acute inpatient center in Columbia. 5 p.m. Turf Valley, 2700 Turf Valley Road, Ellicott City. $100. 443-849-8245 or gilchristcares.org.

Literature

Ordinary Wonder: Three Poets on Writing and Reality

Oct. 26 Three Maryland poets — Michael Collier, Elizabeth Spires and David Yezzi — read and discuss their work. 7:30 p.m. Monteabaro Hall, Horowitz Center for the Performing and Visual Arts at HCC, 10901 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia. $5 suggested donation. 443-518-4568 or hocopolitso.org.

Music

Candlelight Concert: Nathan Lee