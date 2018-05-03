Built in the 1830s, now-renovated Castle Angelo in Ellicott City for sale

“There is a wild, romantic air about Castle Angelo,” The Baltimore Sun reported in 1952.

Designed to look like a Gothic castle, the home was built in the 1830s into the rocks of Ellicott City, overlooking the Patapsco River. “The roar of the river, amplified against the walls of rock, rises up to lull the quiet night,” reporter Robert G. Breen wrote at the time.

The home served as a residence for the first two Catholic priests stationed at nearby St. Paul’s church. Mass was said in the castle’s chapel in the years before the church was built.

With its turrets and sweeping views, the place became a sightseeing attraction in itself. In the 1800s, conductors of the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad pointed it out to passengers as they chugged past, and sometimes stopped to allow visitors to marvel at the structure.

Today, the renovated castle is up for sale, with an asking price of around $900,000. The mostly contemporary interior features antique touches like original wood doors and rich hardwood floors, reminders of its storied past.

