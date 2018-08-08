Reward offered in Sunday shooting

Howard County police are asking for any information about a shooting on Aug. 4 that critically injured a 19-year-old girl.

Police were called to the 9000 block of Canterbury Riding in Laurel around 10 p.m. on Aug. 4, where they discovered the victim whom they believe was struck by a stray bullet. She was taken to a shock trauma center.

According to witnesses, a group of young men was seen running from the area after the shots were fired. The exact number of suspects is unknown and no other descriptions were available.

Police are offering a reward of up to $1,500 for information.

Anyone who heard or saw anything in the area or has additional information, is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

Residents with home surveillance or doorbell cameras are also asked to call police.

kvjones@baltsun.com