Self-promoting klansman is finally undone

The first two parts of this series described local terrorist incidents in 1966 and the first half of 1967 that were all led by Francis Raymond (Xavier) Edwards, a North Laurel-based leader of the Ku Klux Klan, who was a master at manipulating the media and garnering publicity for himself. It was difficult to keep up with the chaos behind his constant threats, boasts, lies, hoaxes, publicity stunts and bizarre behavior. His narcissistic addiction to self-promotion eventually led to his downfall in the secretive racist organization.

All quotes in this article, unless otherwise referenced, are from Edwards’ FBI file, which I received after filing a Freedom of Information Act request. Repeated attempts to contact Edwards were unsuccessful.

Over the first half of 1967, Edwards and his Klansmen stepped up their activity around the Laurel area. As the number of cross-burnings and arsons in the area increased, the black community in Laurel was naturally on edge. It all exploded on the night of Monday, July 10, 1967, when five white men crept into the Grove, Laurel’s historical black community, around 1:30 a.m.

They first splashed gasoline on the wall of St. Mark’s Methodist Church and tried to set it ablaze. When the concrete block building did not catch fire, they crossed the street and did the same to a house. Fortunately, the homeowner, Norman Thomas, was still awakeand able to quickly extinguish the blaze and evacuate his family, including one person in a wheelchair.

Thomas told police he “had seen a white man run from the side of the house and flee in a waiting car,” according to the News Leader. “The fire caused minor damage to the side of the Thomas frame house,” according to the Washington Post. “Thomas said he could not identify the arsonists, except that they were white.”

“Grove residents gathered on the streets when word of the incident got around,” reported the News Leader. The Post said, “more than 100 Negroes, some of them armed, poured into the streets,” although the News Leader contradicted that, saying “police heard no shots fired and did not find anyone armed.” Rocks were thrown at cars passing on Route 198 but “the crowd dispersed when ordered to do so,” by Laurel Police Department Sgt. Walter Holowchak.

Mildred Awkward, a life long resident of the Grove, saidld me in a phone interview that “black men got together and got guns” for protection.

At daybreak, Laurel Police agreed with Rev. John Evans, pastor of St. Mark’s, to set up nighttime barricades in the Grove for protection. Residents were free to come and go, but others had to have a legitimate reason for passing through the barricades. The entire 18-man Laurel Police force patrolled the Grove in shifts, with assistance from Prince George’s County and Maryland State Police.

Edwards tried to stir up more trouble by announcing that the Klan would march into the Grove at midnight on Tuesday.

“The Grove citizens took to the streets” when they heard about his boast, according to the Baltimore Sun, but Edwards’ most recent run-in with the law gave him a convenient excuse to call off the march. Later that day, he was indicted by a Howard County grand jury on three charges relating to his arrest two weeks prior for burglary at the New Yorker Inn, a motel in Waterloo. He was released from the Howard County jail the next morning on $10,000 bond.

The situation in Laurel was even a topic at Governor Spiro Agnew’s press conference two days later, as reflected in a transcript in the Maryland State Archives. Agnew said he had “been following the Laurel situation … but I haven’t done anything about it because … the mayor had it under control.”

Actually, at that point, they didn’t.

Detective J.D. Ervin of the Laurel Police Department was the lead investigator for the arson case. In a phone interview from his retirement residence in Florida, he recalled the events.

The pressure on Ervin to make an arrest was compounded by statements such as the one by Agnew, as well as Laurel Mayor Merrill Harrison, who tried to convince the populace that an arrest was imminent. According to Ervin, initially they had few leads, but excellent police work soon panned out.

Laurel police visited all the area gas stations that stayed open late to determine the origin of the gasoline used. The information yielded descriptions of cars and suspects. The police suspected Edwards was involved, given his history, but couldn’t establish a link. They eventually zeroed in on a group of Laurel-area men: Paul White, 18, Ronald Butina, 22, William Neilson Jr., 20, Marcus Pressley, 18, and a 17-year-old. Ervin recalled that when he brought Neilson in for questioning, it didn’t take long for the suspect to admit what the group did.

The story that unfolded during questioning was that the five arsonists had visited Edwards earlier that evening at his gas station with the intention of joining the Klan.

“Edwards told them they would have to burn something” as an initiation, Ervin said. But since the church would not burn, they turned to the house across the street.

All five were arrested over the weekend following the arson. The remaining suspects all signed statements confirming the visit to Edwards. Even with the statements, Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Arthur Marshall announced that “there is not sufficient evidence at this time” to arrest Edwards in connection with the arson, according to the Central Maryland News. According to Ervin, Edwards fled the state in case they changed their mind.

The nightly blockades and constant police presence had continued during the investigation but ceased after eight nights. That same day, the Prince George’s County Commissioners issued a statement “the county will use all force necessary to prevent the Klan from stirring up future trouble in the Negro section of Laurel.”

During pre-trial motions, Circuit Court Judge William Bowie praised the work of Ervin and the Laurel Police Department.

“I can’t conceive of a case where police officers could have done a better or more thorough job,” Bowie said. ‘They are to be commended.”

Eventually all five of the suspects — but not Edwards — were convicted of arson and sent to prison.

Ervin added another interesting detail: Neilson sent him a Christmas card from prison for years.