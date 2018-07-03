All of the fun of the Fourth on July 7

The city of Laurel will celebrate its 40th Fourth of July celebrations of July 7. A parade, family fun games, music and fireworks are all planned throughout the day.

There will also be something new to recognize the 40th anniversary according to Carreen D. Koubek, public information and social media specialist for the city,

Around 4 p.m. that afternoon, everyone will be encouraged to go to the middle of the field at Laurel Lakes, Koubek said. The goal is to form the number 40 in the field and have a drone take a photograph of it.

“Typically for the parade, we have 100 people lined up,” Koubek said. “For the field games, it is more sporadic but at 5 p.m., people start showing up. We have had 50,000 plus in the field to watch the fireworks.”

The parade will feature about 30 entries including the fire and police departments, Boy Scouts and other organizations. Because it is an election year, there will also be those who are campaigning, she said.

The parade, she added, is always a bit smaller than the city’s Main Street Festival parade in April, which typically has several marching bands and organizations featured in it.

“For us, it is a little harder,” Koubek said, as people are out of school and on vacation. The weather can also be a little warm.

“We would love to have a band in our 40th anniversary parade,” Koubek said. :We’re taking applications up to a week before.”

The field events features minute to win it events such as filling a pie tin with whip cream and hiding gum in it, Koubek said. There will also be corn hole competitions, a parachute for kids to run under, bubble sand more.

“Laurel Parks and Recreation do a fantastic job,” said Koubek, of the organizers of the games.

Food was also a focus for this year’s celelbration, Koubek said, with many new vendors serving everything from Mardi Gras food like jambalaya to meat on a stick.

The day will also feature a car show and craft vendors.

Fireworks will close the show after dusk – usually around 9:15 p.m. – and will last 35 minutes.

“The Laurel Fourth of July committee is made up of all volunteers,” Koubek said. “They raise all the funds - upwards of $35,000” for the fireworks show.

Laurel has celebrated the Fourth of July on the Saturday closet to the date from the beginning, Koubek said. As the Fourth of July is a national holiday, many of the city’s various departments, from public works to parks and recreation, are off.

“This way, all the departments are on call,” Koubek said. “Everybody gets involved.”

Another bonus of having it on another day, Koubek added, was that people go to celebrate the holiday twice.

“You can take advantage of the fact and see two fire work shows,” she said.

The city of Laurel will celebrate its 40th Fourth of July celebrations of July 7. A parade, family fun games, music and fireworks are all planned throughout the day.

There will also be something new to recognize the 40th anniversary according to Carreen D. Koubek, public information and social media specialist for the city,

Around 4 p.m. that afternoon, everyone will be encouraged to go to the middle of the field at Laurel Lakes, Koubek said. The goal is to form the number 40 in the field and have a drone take a photograph of it.

“Typically for the parade, we have 100 people lined up,” Koubek said. “For the field games, it is more sporadic but at 5 p.m., people start showing up. We have had 50,000 plus in the field to watch the fireworks.”

The parade will feature about 30 entries including the fire and police departments, Boy Scouts and other organizations. Because it is an election year, there will also be those who are campaigning, she said.

The parade, she added, is always a bit smaller than the city’s Main Street Festival parade in April, which typically has several marching bands and organizations featured in it.

“For us, it is a little harder,” Koubek said, as people are out of school and on vacation. The weather can also be a little warm.

“We would love to have a band in our 40th anniversary parade,” Koubek said. :We’re taking applications up to a week before.”

The field events features minute to win it events such as filling a pie tin with whip cream and hiding gum in it, Koubek said. There will also be corn hole competitions, a parachute for kids to run under, bubble sand more.

“Laurel Parks and Recreation do a fantastic job,” said Koubek, of the organizers of the games.

Food was also a focus for this year’s celelbration, Koubek said, with many new vendors serving everything from Mardi Gras food like jambalaya to meat on a stick.

The day will also feature a car show and craft vendors.

Fireworks will close the show after dusk – usually around 9:15 p.m. – and will last 35 minutes.

“The Laurel Fourth of July committee is made up of all volunteers,” Koubek said. “They rais all the funds - upwards of $35,00” for the fireworks show.

Laurel has celebrated the Fourth of July on the Saturday closet to the date from the beginning, Koubek said. As the Fourth of July is a national holiday, many of the city’s various departments, from public works to parks and recreation, are off.

“This way, all the departments are on call,” Koubek said. “Everybody gets involved.”

Another bonus of having it on another day, Koubek added, was that people go to celebrate the holiday twice.

“You can take advantage of the fact and see two fire work shows,” she said.

kvjones@baltsun.com