In diaper business, change is good

After the birth of first child in 2010, Mavis Mbi discovered something about diaper changing.

“I always found wipes, diapers, changing pads and ointment were always in different places,”said Mbi, who went online to find what she needed.

“I didn’t find anything suitable for what I wanted,” she said, which was something with separate compartments for wipes, diapers, ointment, etc.

She decided to make it herself.

ChangePal can hold seven to eight diapers depending on the size. There is a separate compartment for wipes, a changing pad and for cream in a smal bag that can fit in most normal-sized diaper bags as an organizer.

“It contains everything you need,” Mbi said, with pride. “You can use it anywhere.”

Her original models in 2012 were plastic, but she discovered through feedback that customers wanted something easier to compact or “squish.” The bags are now made of polyester or leather, and have adjustable straps. Prices range from $24.99 to $29.99.

“This is all purely out of my own need,” Mbi said, who is a pharmacist by trade and had to learn a lot over the past six years about business, including researching companies in China to make the product, getting a patent, finding vendors to carry it and creating a website. Walmart and BuyBuyBaby carry ChangePal as does Convenant Food and Drug in Laurel.

“I realized the idea was helpful, practical and useful,” Mbi said. “It has gotten a lot of good feedback.”