Howard County schools to petition state for waiver after latest snow day

The Howard County Public School System will petition the Maryland State Department of Education for a waiver after closing for its sixth snow day of the year on Wednesday.

Snow fell Tuesday night into Wednesday morning in the Baltimore area, with 3 to 7 inches expected by the end of the day.

The school system had adjusted its calendar to make up for the previous five inclement weather closings, keeping school in session from April 4 to 6, dismissing three hours early on Friday, May 18 and Friday, June 15. Tuesday, June 12 will also be a full day for students, according to the school system’s website.

In previous years, administrators could extend the school year to make up for weather closures. But Gov. Larry Hogan mandated that schools start after Labor Day and conclude by June 15, making planning more arduous.

Howard County’s 2017-2018 academic calendar designated just five possible inclement weather make-up days. Having exhausted those, the school system will now petition the state for a waiver for additional days, according to Brian Bassett, a spokesman for HCPSS.