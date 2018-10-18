New business picks up where Girod's Trophies left off

Susan Bullock is excited.

Her brand new business venture in West Friendship aims to recognize success in creative ways.

Just as the community has bid a fond farewell to March Girod and his iconic West Friendship trophies and plaques shop, so too, we send a huge welcome to Susan Bullock who is taking over the business with a new spin. Sue’s shop will be run from her West Friendship home and is called Celebrate Awards and Gifts.

Bullock has lived in this community for 34 years. I think the first time I met her was during the Cake Walk at the West Friendship Elementary Spring Festival. I recall this well as she was hoping to land the best confection for her daughter’s birthday. Sue taught in Howard County public schools for 38 years, raised a family of fabulous kids and was an ever present active 4-H volunteer as long as anyone can recall. Her aesthetic for style and design is outstanding as I remember her being an original of the ‘country living’ style, particularly with her impressive collection of antique sleds.

Fast forward to 2018 when Bullock is beginning a new venture with her awards, trophies and plaques business. Sue’s website celebrateawards.com reveals all the shop has to offer. She is open to meeting with customers or having clients come to her home office. Need a trophy? Just email Sue at sue@celebrateawards.com. Welcome aboard Susan.

Fall fairs and festivals are beginning to fill up locals weekends. Mark your calendar for Nov. 10, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. when Saint James United Methodist Church, 12470 Old Frederick Road, Marriottsville, presents the 11th Annual Holiday Bazaar and Flea Market. Holiday decorations, tasty treats, baked goods, hot breakfast and lunch fare and craft vendors galore. The Camp Hope Christmas Room is always a favorite with gently-used holiday and household items.

Eight buildings worth of construction and landscaping equipment are part of the loot during thel Fall Machinery Auction on Oct. 20 at 9 a.m. at the Howard County fairgrounds. Roy Gregory and associates promise something for everyone during this huge sale, five acres worth actually, which includes lawn and garden equipment and machinery, cars, boats, golf carts, snow plows, antique woodworking tools and more.

A bag of candy to share and a flashlight are the only admission requirements for kids and their families during the Shrine of St. Anthony A Night with the Saints event on Oct. 31, 6:30 -9 p.m. The beautiful grounds of the Shrine at 12290 Folly Quarter Road provide the setting for an evening in which kids are asked to come dressed up as their favorite saint or Biblical figure. The evening starts with a 6:30 p.m. Mass, followed by a "meet the Saints" session and finishes up with a family bonfire at 8:30 p.m. For questions or to RSVP, call 410-531-2800.

Congratulations to West Friendship Elementary music teacher Amy Syversen’s October Band Musicians of the Month. The talented students include Logan Woo, Zelia Oommen, Boden Pistorio, Hannah Rodgrigues, Tavi Decker, Sienna Williams, Brett Cumberland, Mustafa Mastoor, Abigail Fitter, Samuel Hill, Peyton Albert, Annika LaGow, Tyler Ostopowicz, Dean Holter, Annabel Hodges, Jonathan Ketterer and Marleigh Swidersky. Keep on playing!