Customers say thanks as Girod's Trophies says goodbye

Our little town has lost a treasure.

March Girod has closed the doors of Girod’s Trophies and Plaques after 32 years. There are few households in our community which do not boast of a shelf filled with more than one of March’s famed trophies. The accolades and farewells seen on social media during the last few weeks attest to the impact March and his family have had on West Friendship. Whether it’s Barbara Pickett Unverzagt’s kind words of thanks for March’s work for Station 3, or the hundreds of families whose children received trophies crafted by the Girod family, all the testimonies contain the same thread of gratitude and affection.

March Girod is the first to make certain that all of his family team are mentioned when describing the success of his business. March, his wife Judy, his sons Jack and David have all worked as a team to make the small storefront on Route 144 in West Friendship the go-to-place for trophies, awards, just about anything that needed embossing or engraving. Whether it was the huge jobs for the Howard County Youth Program of sports, or just an individual memorial plaque, March Girod was the one to go to.

"I want to thank so many of you for welcoming us into your lives to celebrate your victories and accomplishments," wrote Girod on the day of his official retirement.

We wish only the best for March and Judy Girod in retirement. Thousands and thousands of trophies and plaques have brought joy to those who received them from your artful and meticulous hands. And so it is a fond farewell to the little shop and its shopkeepers who celebrated the community like no one else. Thank you Girod Family.

The Howard County Antique Farm Machinery Club members enjoyed a power point presentation and lecture by Laura O’Donnell on the topic of "The One Room Schoolhouse" during the September meeting. Plans were discussed for the upcoming Stars Stripes and Brews Festival, scheduled for Oct. 6, noon to 7 p.m. on the grounds of the Living Heritage Farm Museum on Route 144 in West Friendship, just across from the Howard County fairgrounds. The event is a fundraiser for both the museum and for local veterans and their families. Come on out.

Don’t forget the Historic Ellicott City Decorator Show House out on Jennings Chapel Road in Woodbine. Proceeds from the Show House will support the Ellicott City Flood Relief. Tracey Davidson, local decorator and owner of the fabulous Woodside Home design shop on Main Street in Sykesville has designed one of the spaces at Wilderness Farm, the show house.

This is the seventh year of participation for Davidson, and her work in the spaces at Wilderness Farm display her talents like no other. Tours of Wilderness Farm are available until Oct. 21. Come out and enjoy one of the historic treasures of our county. Tickets are available at the gift shop at the Shrine of St. Anthony, as well as Ingrid Melber’s Westwood Antiques on Triadelphia Road. For information go to historicec.com.

You’ve seen it on HGTV now come check out the marvels of small house construction during the Mid-Atlantic Tiny House Expo at the Howard County fairgrounds in West Friendship. Exhibitors and vendors will be ready to show their stuff on Oct. 6 and 7 beginning at 10 a.m.