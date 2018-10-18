Bake sale supports service dogs for veterans

Ellie’s Bake Sale is back following a two year break.

Ellie Feaga is hosting her community fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 3 from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. at 15211 Frederick Road. Delicious baked goods, a chili cook-off and some interesting raffles will raise money for Labs for Liberty, the charity Ellie chose for this year.

Labs for Liberty is an organization that raises and trains Labrador retrievers to help veterans with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder or physical impairments. A service dog is given to the veteran after being trained to meet the needs of that veteran. Veterans from all generations and conflicts are eligible. Once again, Ellie, a junior at Glenelg High School, is “Making a difference one cupcake at a time.”

At the end of September, the Glenwood Lions Club donated copies of “In Carrie’s Footprints – The Long Walk of Warren Dorsey” to five local schools. This book, about Warren Dorsey’s family, tells the story of an African American family living in the Sykesville area early in the 20th century. The book is written by Jack McBride White, a resident of Sykesville, with the collaboration of Dorsey, who will turn 98 in November.

In January of 2018, White and Dorsey gave a talk to the Lions Club about the book, inspiring the Lions to purchase copies for the local middle and high schools. Books were donated to Glenelg and Marriotts Ridge high schools and Folly Quarter, Glenwood and Mount View middle schools. The Lions want the students to be able to learn about the history and evolution of equal educational opportunities in Western Howard County.

There will be a community dinner at Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Glenwood on Thursday, Oct. 25 from 6 -8 p.m. This month, they will be serving pulled-pork barbecue, potato salad, beans and lettuce salad. Dinner will cost $10 per person or $35 for a family of four. The proceeds will benefit the J2A Youth Group to support their mission trip next summer.

Amy Bejm Syversen, the director of bands for Dayton Oaks Elementary School is proud to announce the Musicians of the Month for October. School has only just begun, but already Helen Quill, Jonah Taylor, Audrey Picker, Tyler Cho, Tyler Montfort, Dominic Wheeler, Ameya Moghekar, Leila-Bijou Abban, Michelle Martinez, Luca Selaru, Will Short, Gracie Covarrubias, Isobel Knotts, Olivia Broesamie, Aryan Patel, Kian Solimani, Scott Wallace, Arvin Bozorgi and Leon Du are impressing Syversen with their willingness to work hard and practice.

Calvary Lutheran Church is hosting a candidate forum on Tuesday, Oct. 23, from 7 - 9 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of the church on Old Frederick Road. This is your chance to hear from statewide political candidates and ask them questions. Katie Fry Hester and Gail Bates, both candidates for the Maryland Senate, and Natalie Ziegler, Steven Bolen, Warren Miller and Trent Kittleman, all candidates for the Maryland House of Delegates, will be attending. Learn about the candidates so you can make an informed decision in the voting booth on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

The Calvary Lutheran Church Christmas Market will be Friday, Nov. 16 from 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Lunch will be sold from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., and the crab cake dinner will be available from 4-7:30 p.m. You can purchase baked goods, jams and jellies, cheese balls and crafts from local vendors. White elephants and a silent auction with unique items will help you begin your Christmas shopping. Children will be able to visit with Saint Nicholas from 4 - 7:30 p.m. Calvary Lutheran Church is at 16151 Old Frederick Road. If you have any questions, call the church at 410-489-5280.