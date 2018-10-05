Singers in the spotlights at Glenelg High Pops Concert

The Glenelg High School Pops Concert will be Thursday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m. in the Glenelg High auditorium. Tickets are $8 and can be purchased from any choir student or at the door on the night of the concert. The Pops Concert is the choir’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Enjoy an evening of entertainment by the award-winning Concert Choir, Madrigals Chamber Choir, the women’s ensemble and the men’s ensemble. In addition, there will be many solo, duet and small group performances by the students. This is the first choral concert of the year, and the only one which features the choral department exclusively.

Did you know that the first tea farm in Maryland is in our neighborhood?

Heron’s Meadow Farm, at 1596 Daisy Road in Woodbine, grows green tea. It will have the Second Annual Tea Blossom Celebration event on Saturday, Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be limited amounts of green tea that was grown and processed on the farm this year. The tea plants at Heron’s Meadow Farm are seedlings and will need a few years before they are producing at their full capacity. Until then, Bob and Lori Baker’s BLTeas will supply top quality tea which has been grown around the world. At the celebration, you can sample artisan teas and learn about tea varieties and the processing of tea. Hand-crafted jewelry, footstools, baked goods and hand-crafted stoneware will be available for sale. If the weather permits, brick-oven pizza will be available.

Maryland Winds is a newly formed ensemble of professional musicians based in Howard County, who are current or past performers with major symphony orchestras, military bands, music educators or active freelance musicians. It will perform in the Glenelg auditorium on Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 7:30 p.m. The performance will be “Celebrating Leonard Bernstein” 100 years after his birth. Enjoy music from “West Side Story,” “On the Town” and “Candide,” as well as “Prelude, Fugue and Riffs.” General admission tickets are $15. Tickets for seniors over age 60 are $13 and student tickets are $12.

Maryland Winds has an educational partnership with the Howard County School System and will be offering master classes, sectionals and full band clinics, to students in the area. The artistic director and conductor for the ensemble is Timothy Holtan, former commander of the United States Army Band “Pershing’s Own,” the United States Army Field Band and the United States Military Academy Band at West Point. For more information about the ensemble or the concert, go to marylandwinds.com.

The Glenelg High School Booster Club’s Golf Tournament will be Monday, Oct. 15. Breakfast, lunch, raffles and prizes are included in this day of golf at the beautiful Cattail Creek Country Club. Go to the Booster website, glenelgboosters.com for more information and to sign up to play or sponsor the event. Proceeds will provide funding for both academic and athletic programs at Glenelg. If you have questions contact Lindy Glassman, Terry Jubb or Sandra Masterman at GHSBoostersGolf@gmail.com