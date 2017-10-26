Discovering Ellicott City's ghosts on walking tour

After listening to a story about a mechanic named Al who dropped dead in the doorway of his garage, the group on Ellicott City’s Historic Ghost tour slowly began to meander down the street to its next stop when a cry came from a woman in the back.

Looking through the glass doors of the former garage now a beauty salon, Kierstin O’Guinn babbled about seeing a female figure in the shop that turned and disappeared. Two friends in her group confirmed the sighting on the Oct. 20 tour.

“I’ve been on so many ghost tours but never saw anything like that,” O’Guinn, of Frederick, said. “It was surreal.”

Whether looking for ghosts or a chance to learn a little history, Ellicott City’s ghost tours have been a frightful success. Since taking over the running of the ghost tours, as well as the “The Spirits” Pub Crawl in April, the Howard County Historical Society has enjoyed a new source of revenue and exposure, according to Shawn Gladden, executive director.

“From a revenue generating stand point, it is huge for us,” Gladden said. “And the revenue goes back into our education programs, archives and maintaining our programs.”

Previously sponsored by the Howard County Tourism, the ghost tours and pub crawl tours were a natural fit for the Historical Society, which has always operated historic walking tours of Ellicott City throughout the year, Gladden said.

“We have a great working relationship with Tourism and its staff,” Gladden said. “When they decided they didn’t want to do them, they called me. It’s been a very big boost to our programs.”

All three tours are contracted out to Maryland History Tours, which is operated by W. Edward Lilley, or “Mr. Ellicott City,” as Gladden referred to him. Historic walking tours are held the second and fourth Saturday of the month while “The Spirits” pub crawl tour is always the third Thursday of the month. The ghost tours are held every Friday and Saturday, with Part 1 offered on Friday, and Part 2 offered on Saturday.

“Ghost tours are very popular things,” Lilley said. “There are lots of ghosts and lots of believers.”

Thankfully, he said, Ellicott City’s tales of spirits are not gory but rather quirky, unusual things that happened in the town. On the Oct. 20 tour, tour guide Nick Huber told stories about a “ghost cat” and a ‘sign’ from a ghost that turned out to be a fire truck light.

All seven of Lilley’s tour guides perform in costume and carry a lantern. Ten people are ideal for a tour, though groups can go up to 25 people – and even a little more, when needed.

“When October hits, everybody has ghost fever,” Gladden said. “Definitely this month has been maxed out. It’s been great.”

Gladden acknowledged that the July 2016 flood also has likely played a role in the tour’s popularity throughout the year.

“There was a lot of national and local coverage on Ellicott City and it brought more attention to the town,” Gladden said. “People love to say Ellicott City is the most haunted town in Maryand.”

Walking along Main Street, participants in the tour glanced cautiously at the few remaining boarded up storefronts. Others talked about the path of the rushing water. With his lantern swinging, Huber kept them all moving and focused on the tales he told.

“I like storytelling and I like walking,” said Huber, who is a middle school teacher by day. “This is a good way to blend history and performance and I get to walk around in a suit.”

Christine and Ed Nguyen, of Clarksville, signed up for the tour with their two teenage sons after seeing a sign for them while visiting the town with a friend.

“It’s a chance to get to know Ellicott City from a different perspective,” Christine said. “I love history. Add a ghost story flavor to it and it’s a little fun.”

Ye Haunted History of Olde Ellicott City Ghost Tours are held at 8:30 p.m. every Friday and Saturday nights through Nov. 18, beginning at Howard County Historical Society, 8328 Court Ave., Ellicott City. Tickets are $13; $11 for HCHS members, seniors, military and children ages 6 to 12. Call 410-480-3250.