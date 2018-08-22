For Rakis, discovery begings the artistic process

When you walk through the group exhibit “Kaleidoscope” at The Meeting House Gallery, you are prompted by this show’s title to think about how its artists make decisions concerning shapes and colors. You’re also likely to wonder about the various mediums and methods they deploy.

Pauline Rakis, for example, has a mixed medium work titled “Victorian Lace” in which she combines acrylic paint and paper collage in order to make a brownish-hued, abstracted image that somewhat resembles a piece of antique lace.

The artist ended up with the Victorian-themed artwork that you’re now examining, but she didn’t know what the end result would be when she started working on what became “Victorian Lace.”

“I never start with an intention,” Rakis said. “I don’t say I’ll do flowers. It’s a discovery process and I’ll put things down (on canvas) and then seeing what the shape is. I’ll realize that could be a flower or that could be a house. I don’t want to sound esoteric, but it starts speaking to me. That’s when the intention comes in.”

Once certain images and associations have emerged, Rakis then builds on them with a more specific sense of direction.

Rakis uses tinted paper in “Victorian Lace,” which emphasizes the old-fashioned qualities she sought to evoke. Most artists would use tea-stained paper in order to give it the kind of sepia-toned look one expects for a fragile piece of Victorian lace, but Rakis noted that using tea would have been “stereotypical.” Rather than going that expected route, the artist instead collected actual rust and applied it.

Other pieces by Rakis in this exhibit include “A Memory” and “Something Lacey,” which remain abstract and yet may prompt viewers to make emotional and representational associations. Moving from abstraction to quasi-figuration is “Tangled Orange Blossoms,” in which Rakis has shapes that clearly give a sense of oranges surrounded by leaves.

This artist will be familiar to Howard County art mavens who have seen her work at the Artists’ Gallery in Ellicott City, where Rakis has been a member artist for three years.

Rakis, 75, lives in White Oak in Montgomery County, which she quickly pointed out is not far from the Howard County line. She grew up in Washington, D.C. Rakis thought about becoming an artist when she was a teenager, “but things got in the way, like marriage, three children and work. So I put it away for awhile.”

Indeed, she worked in the financial services industry for 30 years.

“I survived eight bank mergers and acquisitions and thought that’s enough,” Rakis laughingly recalled of her decision to retire in her late 60s.

“I have no formal training. I just started painting,” Rakis said.

Other artists in this exhibit include Carolyn Avery, whose acrylic paintings are characterized by sharply defined natural imagery and assertive colors. “Four Sunflowers” has bold yellow and green tones to really make you see those large flowers; and “Church, Ireland” and “Far North, Ireland” have such green fields that you definitely know you’re in Ireland.

Another artist whose natural subject matter is brightly presented is Galina Kolosovskaya. Oil paintings including “Marigolds” and “Poppies” have colors that make those flowers a vivid presence in her still-life compositions.

More subdued in his approach is Victor A. Pozhidayev. His oil painting “Oaks” is a moody evocation of dense woods; and his graphite drawings “Twisted Bark” and “Great Horned Owl” are so precisely detailed that you know he has really studied these natural scenes.

Also included in the show are ceramics by Linda Pescarmona and Greg Holmes.

“Kaleidoscope” runs through Oct. 27 at The Meeting House Gallery, 5885 Robert Oliver Place in Oakland Mills Village Center in Columbia. Call 410-730-4090 or go to themeetinghousegallery@gmail.com