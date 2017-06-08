Drumming rhythms keeps Korean traditions alive

Concentration filled Simon Kim's face as he moved swiftly between the two traditional Korean drums. Bouncing lightly on his Crocs-enclosed feet, Simon, 11, deftly handled the solid drum sticks to create the ancient Korean rhythms that reverberated loudly through the room.

A recipient of a 2017 Maryland Traditions Apprenticeship award, Simon has worked weekly since July 2016 with master Joung Sook Park in Olney to learn the art of Korean drumming rhythms

"My dad used to do it. He got me interested in it," Simon said, after a recent demonstration. "I'm also Korean and so it's sort of like a cultural thing."

Simon, who lives in Ellicott City, first started playing the drums about five years ago. His sister, Hanull, 15, also plays and the two are both members of Peace Mission Korean Dance Group, which is under the direction of Sook Park and features dancers, as well as drummers on different kinds of traditional drums.

"In our country, people like to play the drum. Four kinds of drums," Sook Park said. "We play drums and they dance so nice. They play a kind of flute and mix together. Everything altogether."

Sook Park teaches both beginner and advanced groups as well as lessons on traditional drums and in Korean dance.

"She is an internationally recognized performer," said Chad Buterbaugh, program director, Folk and Traditional Arts; director, Maryland Traditions, a program of the Maryland State Arts Council. "She is a pillar of the Korean American community."

Sook Park nominated Simon for the apprenticeship award. First awarded in 2004, the one-time grant this year of $2,000 is to help with expenses associated with the training such as travel, Buterbaugh said.

"We had only seven apprentices this year," Buterbaugh said. "It's competitive. Our reviewers are folk life experts."

Traditional folk life apprentices for 2017 covered such arts as jazz performance techniques and Bejing opera techniques, to performing hammered dulcimer dance music and learning waterman skills and specialty oysterman skills, Buterbaugh said.

"People are at the heart of what we do," Buterbaugh said. "It is a wonderful way to look at a super diverse state. The real value lies in the folks."

As an apprentice to Sook Park, Simon became one of the youngest members of the advanced group. He admits the group offers challenges.

"Trying to match the speed with others, sometimes I go too fast," Simon said.

"He's my fast one. Very fast," Sook Park agreed.

Anywhere from 10 to 20 drummers perform together, Sook Park said, and it is important to count each sound.

"You have to listen and keep the rhythms," Sook Park said. "You have to match your breathing with the music."

Simon, Sook Park said, showed his talent from the start.

"I think he was in second grade and he went to perform," Sook Park said. "So many people were surprised for him. He was so very small. When he played the drum, so amazing."

He practices a lot, Simon said, adding with a smile, because "practice makes perfect."

While he plays skillfully on both one and two drums, he is far from an expert.

"I have a lot more to learn, a lot of rhythms," Simon said. "I learned only a part of it."

Simon, who also plays the clarinet, guitar and piano, admits that the clarinet may be his favorite instrument, but that the drums are more fun.

"They're more physical," Simon said. "You don't follow a music sheet. If you mess up, you add on or cover up."

To mark the end of his apprenticeship, Simon, along with the Peace Mission Korean Dance Group, will participate in the Maryland Traditions Folklife Festival on June10 in Baltimore. All the recipients of an apprenticeship award will be featured at the event as well as other folklife groups.

"It is always a treat and it's free," Buterbaugh said.

Simon and the Korean Dance Group always draw attention, according to Hanull.

"It's loud. It's different and it gets interesting with the dancers and colorful," Hanull said. "It is a new experience for everyone."

The Maryland Traditions Folklife Festival is June 10, from noon to 7 p.m., at Creative Alliance, 3134 Eastern Ave., Baltimore. For more information, go to msac.org/folklife-festival.