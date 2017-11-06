One-woman show at Howard County Conservancy shares voices of the past

In one performance, Kate Campbell Stevenson will introduce three women and share their stories and adventures with those attending Howard County Conservancy’s program “Forging Frontiers: Rachel Carson, Sacagawea and Louise A. Boyd-Women Who Made a Difference.”

“All three of them, Sacagawea, Louise Boyd and Rachel Carson, tie into the environment,” Stevenson said. “Each has a different personality.”

A professional singer and actor her whole life, Stevenson started her one-woman shows 21 years ago. Combining her love of history with performing, Stevenson uses poetry and music in her shows to bring her characters’ stories to life.

“I have a passion for getting women’s stories out front,” Stevenson said. “I am using the arts for social change.”

The female characters Stevenson will portray on Nov. 9 each were pioneers. Sacagawea was significant for helping Lewis and Clark on the journey. Louise A. Boyd was an Arctic explorer recognized as a top expert in ice, as well as a socialite, but few know of her, Stevenson said. Rachel Carson was a marine biologist and a leader of the environmental movement, but was a private person, Stevenson said and found her voice in the written word.

“Women’s history is my passion. I do extensive research on all my women,” Stevenson said. “That is one of the reasons my performances are powerful. There is so much research behind it.”

Stevenson’s portrayal of Rachel Carson is what caught the Conservancy’s attention.

“The reason we were first interested in her [Stevenson], was we heard about the work she did on Rachel Carson,” said Meg Boyd, executive director of the Conservancy. “She really seemed to us a great way to showcase women in environmental issues.”

During her show, Stevenson never leaves the stage, doing all of her costume and make-up changes for each character while on stage.

“The audience finds that very fascinating,” Stevenson said. “Going in and out of costumes, I am giving the audience background information of the women.”

Stevenson keeps the show moving, she said, bringing only the “ah ha” moments in her characters’ lives to life.

“When they realize they have a purpose and are driven to make a change,” Stevenson said. “I bring to life the ‘ah ha’ moments in these women’s lives.”

Each show is tailored for the group, she said, and each show is always different.

“It is a challenge for me. It keeps me on my toes,” Stevenson said. “It’s exciting every time I step on stage for me and hopefully, for my audience.”

She considers her performances successful, she said, if just one person gets the message.

“Everyone has the passion within them to change the world and to get out there and do it,” she said.

Advance ticket sales have been steady, according to Boyd.

“We are very happy with the number of tickets sold,” Boyd said. “Typically, people wait until the last minute.”

The show will begin at 7 p.m. and a question and answer session will follow it

“She gets rave reviews,” Boyd said. “We’re very excited to bring her here.”

“Forging Frontiers: Rachel Carson, Sacagawea and Louise A. Boyd-Women Who Made a Difference” will be performed at 7 p.m., on Thursday, Nov. 9, at Mt. Pleasant, 10520 Old Frederick Road, Woodstock. Tickets are $10-$20. 410-465-8877.