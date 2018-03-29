Howard County man arrested on child pornography charges

A Howard County man was arrested early Wednesday and accused of having and distributing child pornography, according to State Police.

Isak Dorot, 68, of Columbia, was charged with four counts of possession of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography.

After appearing before a court commissioner, he was released after posting a $10,000 bond.

Dorot’s attorney was not immediately available to comment.

In December 2017, an investigator from the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit downloaded child pornography as part of an online investigation. Further investigation revealed that the pornography was distributed from Dorot’s residence, the police said.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit obtained a search warrant for Dorot’s residence and served it early Wednesday morning with help from agents from the Department of Homeland Security and Howard County Police.

A preliminary review of the Dorot’s electronic devices found multiple images of child pornography. police said.

The investigation is ongoing.