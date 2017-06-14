As online options grow, Howard farmers markets continue to attract shoppers

Kate St. John sat alone at a table in the Wine Bin parking lot on a balmy Saturday afternoon, watching her boyfriend sing to wandering customers at the Ellicott City Farmers Market. Around her, families and friends went from vendor to vendor, soaking in the sun and live music.

St. John, 35, has been attending the market since it started several years ago.

"I love … the sense of community with Ellicott City," said St. John, who lives in Oella. "Just the vendors, being able to see people you know. It's just a nice part of the community."

Howard County currently has six farmers markets in four locations, with certain markets coming and going each year. But despite the emergence of several online farmers markets in the state, the sense of camaraderie at the physical markets remains strong.

LaJean Bruns, 46, lives in Ellicott City and has also frequented the farmers market since it started. She said she loves the "incredible" produce, but also the "eclectic" mix of produce, artists, bread and people.

"Ellicott City has such a rich history and it's known for a sense of community," she said. "It's just a very community-oriented town. … There are events, festivals, things to bring people together rather than stay at home."

Camilla Carroll lives on an Ellicott City farm and runs a stand there called Carroll Farm-To-Table with her husband and friends Michelle Melotti and Christopher Merdon. About two years ago, Merdon suggested the group form an online farmers market called Howard County Farm-To-Fork, though the stand is still in business.

"There are lots of people who for whatever reason do not have time to shop," she said, "and they want very high-quality meat. And we know we have high-quality meat, but we also know that the hours at the farm stand are limited. People who order online get the best of both worlds."

The Carroll Farm-To-Table website, hcfarmtofork.com, is one of several online farmers markets across the state, with some in Baltimore and Frederick counties. LocallyGrown.net is a national site that also serves the state. Carroll's business offers free shipping to Howard County residents, and Carroll said she delivers the products within about 24 hours.

Mike Kennedy, a coffee distributor who has a stand at the Clarksville Commons farmers market on Thursdays, said his job outside the farmers market entails he "sit in a warehouse all day" with "barely any human interaction." He started working at the markets a year ago, and can't imagine them any other way.

"The idea of the farmers market is to get outside, to deal with the actual growers or farmers," he said.

It's Laura Hildebrand's first summer as a vendor, and her first time running her own business. The Glenwood resident sells baked goods at the Mad Love Baking booth — a company she began in April — in the Wine Bin parking lot, and said she has sold out her products every week except one.

"I actually love the community here," Hildebrand, 32, said. "All the vendors are extremely supportive of each other, and that's really important to me. I feel like we all try to network and push each other's products, it's very non-competitive, and very supportive."

Hildebrand said she would possibly consider being an online vendor, but enjoys the atmosphere Saturday afternoons provide.

"I kind of like the idea of coming and interacting with people and other vendors," she said. "I like being with the people."

For St. John, sacrificing the physical markets to shop for produce online would mean sacrificing the atmosphere, bumping into her neighbors and catching up with friends.

"I think you would miss out on that a lot," she said. "It wouldn't be the same."

Carroll said she knows there are still people who would rather attend the farmers market, but the online portion of her business is "doing well," and people are spreading word of the service to their neighbors, so she often finds herself delivering to the same area.

"The people who use the online service love the online service," she said. "Now there is a group of people who would much rather just come to the farm stand — they love the interaction, they love to be able to look at what they're buying. They come to the farm stand when they want … that's actually kind of neat, because I get to see them in both places."