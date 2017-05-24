County Councilman Weinstein to receive leadership organization's Alumni Achievement award

Howard County Council Chairman Jon Weinstein will receive the Hugh O'Brian Youth Leadership's Alumni Achievement award on May 31 in recognition of his work to promote leadership skills among youth in the community.

Weinstein, the District 1 councilman, will be honored alongside four other alumni nationwide at the leadership's annual Albert Schweitzer Leadership Awards Gala in New York City. The Hugh O'Brian Youth Leadership nonprofit organization offers leadership training and opportunities to local and international high school students through workshops and seminars.

Prior to joining the County Council in 2014, Weinstein's community service extended to serving as the chair more the Maryland Hugh O'Brian Youth Leadership seminar in 2000 and becoming co-founder of Lane of Sight consulting firm, which helps organizations improve their performances.

The Alumni Achievement award honorees were nominated from nearly 500,000 people who have participated in the leadership organization.

"For me, it's a huge honor because the organization has meant so much to me over my lifetime; not only for what it did for me in triggering a passion for leadership at a young age, but even as a volunteer over the last 30 years," Weinstein said. "To be recognized amongst the hundreds of thousands of alumni is really humbling."