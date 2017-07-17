Attempted shoplifting at Ellicott City Walmart leads to drug bust

Six people were arrested at an Ellicott City Walmart after reports of shoplifting led Howard County police to their car, where they found a loaded shotgun and drugs.

Officers were called to the Walmart at 3200 North Ridge Road on July 7 after it was reported that the individuals were attempting to steal merchandise. Police said they found the six people in a nearby car shortly after the call.

Solomon Pule, 18, of Baltimore, was charged with drug possession, theft and resisting arrest; and Alex Jeffrey Stanley, 18, of Brooklyn, was charged with drug possession, theft and weapon violations.

Police said Nakita Ashley Davis, 27, of Baltimore; Stacy Ernest Jones Jr., 28, of Gwynn Oak; Kraig Kaeon-Alain Lynch, 27, of Hollywood, Fla.; and a male juvenile, 13, were all charged with drug possession.