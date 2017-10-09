Police continue search for man in nonfatal Walmart shooting

Howard County detectives are still searching for a man they say was involved in a nonfatal shooting over the weekend inside a Walmart in Ellicott City.

The shooting occurred at the Walmart at 3200 North Ridge Road around midnight Saturday, where another man was found with a nonfatal gunshot wound.

“Detectives have not notified us of any arrests in this case,” police spokeswoman Sherry Llewellyn said Monday.

According to police, the shooter fired a gun inside the store after an altercation, and the injured man fired retaliatory shots toward the store after getting a gun from a vehicle in the parking lot.

Police said the wounded man was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center.

Witnesses told police that the man who fired the first gunshot inside the store ran away. He is described as 20 to 25 years old and approximately 6 feet tall with a thin build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.