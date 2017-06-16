Four Hagerstown residents charged in Ellicott City Walmart robbery

Two men and their get-away drivers were arrested by Howard County police on June 13 after attempting to rob a Walmart along North Ridge Road in Ellicott City.

Around 4:30 p.m., police said, two men handed a note to a Walmart employee, demanding cash. When the employee refused, both men left in two separate cars, each driven by a woman.

Police said they found the vehicles shortly after the robbery and arrested the four individuals, all of Hagerstown. Jeffrey Tyron Eaddy, 24, and Tyrell Jerome Dotson, 29, were charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. The drivers – Moleta Dotson, 26, and Marquis Simmons, 24 – were charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.

A Howard County police spokesman said he did not have information on the relationship between Tyrell and Moleta Dotson, who police said live on Pope Street in Hagerstown.