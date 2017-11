Bill Ryan / For Baltimore Sun Media Group

Retired Marine Corps Col. Lou Schott, 97 and Vivian Bailey, 99, who served in the Army Women's Army Corps, were honored as Grand Marshalls of the Ellicott City Veterans Day parade.

