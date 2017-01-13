Panel: New forward-looking future needed to reimagine old Ellicott City

Major flooding last year in Ellicott City should push the county and residents to chart a new future for the old town, a panel of researchers with the Urban Land Institute, a nonprofit research and education organization, urged Thursday night.

Old Ellicott City's charm lies in its 244-year-old history, beset with small, quaint shops and narrow sidewalks that snake up and down the low-lying district that was originally designed as a river town in the 1700s.

But the old town is "a deadly gift" waiting for reimagining, said Brad Rogers, principal at Advanced Placemaking, an organization that works on community-based economic development.

"None of us asked for this flood and to not take advantage of the moment would be criminal," said Rogers, who was a member of the panel. Pointing to map of Main Street, he said, "If this building were in Baltimore, it would have developers crawling all over it."

Researchers at ULI, through the Howard County Economic Development Authority, offered recommendations on rebranding the old town after conducting market research and pooling public feedback.

Shifts in retail and changes in clientele are a part of old Elicott City, which has shifted from a town with hardware stores, antique areas and grocery spots to a more urban environment with specialty, retail and restaurant locations.

The next wave of retail should cement old Ellicott City's place as a regional attraction, said Charlie Duff, a panelist. Duff suggested removing sentimental attachment to the historic district by transforming the Ellicott City Station Baltimore and Ohio Railroad Museum — the oldest railroad station in America — into a destination restaurant for celebrity chefs and morphing the old courthouse — which the county plans to relocate over the next several years — into a boutique-type hotel.

"You have acropolis here," Duff said of the view from the courthouse, suggesting tiny fixes like adding trees and improving the streetscape and adding urban art.

Regional restaurant anchors could help to catalyze revitalization efforts, researchers said. Other ideas included adding more services that appeal to men, such as a barbershop with a pool table upstairs so men can wait while women shop; and adding a high-end cocktail bar and ethnic food options.

The area's largest parking lot, LOT D, located at the top of Main Street behind the post office, is a blank slate for pop-up restaurants, food trucks and a venue for weekend-only concerts that drum up attraction for the historic district, researchers said.

The panel also suggested Howard County should partner with Catonsville and Baltimore County officials to create a tourism destination spot along the Patapsco River and the Patapsco Valley Area, which extends 32 miles across the jurisdictions.

The flood is expected to hit this year's budget with a $16.9 million loss, according to county data released this month. The county plans to seek federal reimbursement of around $7.6 million.

County Council Chairman Jon Weinstein, who represents the Ellicott City area, said he is working with area officials to brainstorm ideas on how to collaborate across a river that joins, but does not separate, the two communities.

Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman said the feedback offered an opportunity for a "new perspective" from outsiders.

Collaboration between the Ellicott City Partnership, a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to preserving the area; Howard County's government; three major property owners; and other jurisdictions is necessary to implement a broad-ranging vision, the panel said.

"What we hope that you will carry away from us if nothing else is this: Do not aim low. Aim high. You have an extraordinary place here," Duff said. "There are ways that people have fun when rebuilding an old city and town."