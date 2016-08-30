Howard school officials to meet with teachers union on payroll proposal

After a payroll difference Friday that left some Howard County public school teachers scrambling to make up for a shortfall in pay, Howard County Public Schools administrators plan to meet with the teacher's union Tuesday to discuss a proposal for an online payroll calculator.

Paul Lemle, president of the Howard County's teachers union, said the proposed payroll calculator could help teachers view their pay in advance and plan ahead.

The payroll difference affected all 10-month employees who elected for their pay to be stretched over a 12-month period. The pay period operates on a 10-day schedule, from Thursday to Wednesday. Teachers received their final check for their work during the prior school year on Aug. 26 at last year's salary. Because the 2016-2017 school year began Aug. 29, teachers who worked 10 months of the year returned to work Aug. 22, a week later in August than the past four years.

With the change in the school calendar, teachers will be paid for eight days of work Sept. 9. This means that 10-month employees had a five-day pay difference between their paycheck for the end of the last school year and the beginning of this one. For many employees, this pay schedule resulted in a difference between $400 and $1,000.

John White, director of communications for the Howard County Public School system, said they identified the timing difference in pay for 10-month employees in early July. Lemle said the teachers union was notified of the difference Aug. 3; on Aug. 12, an announcement about the change was posted on the online Howard County staff hub. Lemle said he understood how the announcement on the online hub could have been overlooked.

"Many teachers have said, 'That needed to be sent to me in an email,'" Lemle said, "not posted when they were away on vacation."

White said if an employee did not plan for the difference it would be difficult to manage, but teachers have received all of their pay for the days they have worked. Their first full paycheck will occur Sept. 23.