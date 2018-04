Jen Rynda / BSMG

The Forget-Me-Not Factory's Barry "The Bubble Man" Gibson makes a giant bubble for children including Colton Dowdy, left, 4, of Ellicott City, his sister Olivia Dowdy, 6, and Blythe Davis, second from right, 5, of Alexandria, VA during Ellicott City SpringFest on Saturday, April 21, 2018.