Howard County shortens last three student days in school calendar

The Howard County Board of Education Monday approved to shorten the last three days of the school year to three-hour early dismissals for students in an effort to allow teachers more time for grading.

Students in elementary, middle and high schools will have three-hour early dismissals on June 12, 13 and 14, 2018. According to the 2017-2018 school calendar, high school students already had early dismissals on these days, but elementary and middle school students were only scheduled for early dismissal on June 14.

The same three-hour early dismissals will be included in the proposed 2018-2019 school calendar, which will be presented to the Board of Education on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 4 p.m. at Wilde Lake High School.