Single-family estates planned on Kerger Road in Ellicott City

A development of 11 single-family houses on five-acres of land in Ellicott City is slated to break ground as early as this fall, according to early estimates from the developer.

The residential project, called Rockburn Estates, is located on Kerger Road and includes four open-space lots. A Greek Revival farmhouse from the 1850s will remain on the site and the surrounding shed, barn, stone walls and outhouse will be demolished.

The planning board, an advisory body that reviews new development proposals and zoning regulation changes, unanimously voted in favor of the proposal in early February.

Although the land is zoned R-20, which allows one single-family house for every two acres, developer Security Development sought to use a zoning designation called R-ED, which typically applies to land with major sensitive environmental or historic resources.

The changed zoning gives the developer flexibility to avoid disturbing existing topography, vegetation and historic structures.

The proposal drew opposition from some residents who questioned the need to change the zoning and argued the project was not compatible with surrounding residential communities like Sunny Field Estates, which lies to the west of Rockburn.

Katherine Taylor, a resident of Sunny Field Estates for nearly 20 years, said the Rockburn Estates proposed lot sizes of between around 6,000 to 7,500 square feet — with the exception of one larger lot — strayed from her community's lot sizes of between 12,000 to 18,000 square feet.

"I think this plan itself has really surprised a lot of the residents in our communities," Taylor said. "It would jump off the page to you as very different."

Bill Erskine, a land use attorney representing the developer, said the project complies with all zoning regulations and guidelines for infill development.

David Thompson of Benchmark Engineering, the engineering consultant for the project, said the developer enhanced the buffer between Rockburn and part of the perimeter in response to residents' concerns.

The developer went above and beyond county guidelines for planting trees to buffer adjacent properties, Erskine said.

The project, which is expected to break ground between this fall or spring of next year, will take around two years to complete, according to Steven Breeden of Security Development.

Houses will likely be built as two-story Colonials. The builder has not been selected, Beeden said.